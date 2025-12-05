The ball that sent the Blue Jays to the World Series is up for auction at $17K

A piece of Toronto Blue Jays history from one of the biggest nights Rogers Centre has ever seen is officially on the auction block (and for a hefty price tag).

The actual series-winning home run ball that George Springer launched into the left-field seats during ACLS Game 7 versus the Seattle Mariners is now up for sale through U.S. auction house Goldin.

According to the Goldin listing, the ball comes with authentication from J.T. Sports (plus provenance from Michael Angeletti, the Toronto fan who caught the ball) and is part of the company’s 2025 Fall Game Used Auction, which wraps up on Dec 13.

As of publication, bidding sat at USD 10,000 (USD 12,200 with the 22% buyer’s premium), which works out to about CAD17,000! A single bid has been placed, but we still have more than a week left before the extended-bidding phase begins.

“Presented is the Official Major League Rob Manfred Jr. baseball hit by Springer that would eventually send the Blue Jays to the World Series. Against starter-acting-reliever Bryan Woo in the bottom of the seventh inning, with runners on second and third, Springer launched a 96-mph sinker deep into left center, clearing the outfield wall and landing 381 feet into the hands of one Michael Angeletti,” the listing states, referencing the ball’s extensive wear, with white leather scuffing and surface abrasions throughout. “What’s more, Angeletti predicted to his cousin that he was going to catch the ball!”

George Springer just hit one of the biggest home runs in #BlueJays history. Rogers Centre is shaking. pic.twitter.com/3RitrE86AU — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) October 21, 2025

Because the auction is run out of the U.S., standard shipping is available to American addresses, while international buyers (including Canadians) will have to factor in duties, taxes and customs fees on top of the base price and buyer’s premium (so if you do happen to place the winning bid, you’ll end up paying a lot more than the listed amount!).