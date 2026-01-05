This idyllic Niagara lakeside town is a gateway to winter walks and vineyard views

If you’ve ever driven the QEW toward Niagara and wondered what that pretty stretch between Hamilton and the vineyards is all about, consider this your sign to stop in Grimsby! It’s a popular warm-weather destination, but it’s just as charming during the winter, perhaps even more so because it tends to be quieter once the snow falls.

The town is nestled between Lake Ontario and the Niagara Escarpment, offering romantic waterfront walks with scenic lookouts, small museums for history buffs and a charming downtown core brimming with chic cafés and pubs. Grimsby also sits right on the edge of wine country, so you can plan a low-key small-town weekend and tack on a wine tasting or brewery lunch nearby.

Grimsby is about an hour from Toronto, so consider heading out after work on a Friday and turning it into a full weekend getaway.

Upon arrival, head to Main St W for rustic Italian cooking at Casa Toscana. Keep an eye on their special Blackboard Menu, which features rotating house-made dishes like Pasta al Ragù di Coniglio mafaldine tossed with tender braised rabbit ragù, and simmered in white wine, garlic, and fresh herbs.

Afterward, stroll through downtown Grimsby: it feels especially magical when it’s quiet, cold, and lit up for the season! In the morning, grab a matcha latte and a Morning Glory Muffin at Station 1 Coffeehouse & Eatery (if you’re especially hungry, go for their “Big A** breakfast sandwich”, loaded with eggs, bacon, cheese, tomato and mayo between slabs of sourdough. Then pull on your winter boots and head outside (the views are more than worth the chill!)

Forty Mile Creek Park is by the lakeside and is made for winter wandering, with crystal wide-open views of Lake Ontario. If you’re looking for that perfect winter lookout photo, head up to the Beamer Memorial Conservation Area. It’s a popular access point for Bruce Trail hiking, so expect gorgeous escarpment views. In winter, the conservation area stays open for passive activities like hiking and birdwatching, just keep in mind the trails aren’t groomed, so conditions can be icy.

Grimsby sits on the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, so it’s a great spot for a winter stroll at sunset or bike ride when paths are clear. If you want a classic winter activity, public skating takes place at the Peach King Centre. For a colourful cottage walk, head to Grimsby Beach. While there is a beach and waterfront park in this historic neighbourhood, the area is more famous for its historical landmarks and unique homes (often called “gingerbread cottages” or the “painted ladies” of Grimsby); it dates back to its early days as a Methodist campground! It’s a photogenic wander that feels very storybook-like under a dusting of snow.

And because Grimsby is a gateway to wine country, you can head into the Niagara Benchlands for a wintery vineyard detour. Thirty Bench Wine Makers is a Small Lot winery on the Niagara Escarpment’s Beamsville Bench (and it even offers snowshoeing and winter hiking experiences through the vineyard). Stop by Back 10 Cellars for small-batch wines made from low-yielding vines or perhaps catch a couple of deer frolicking through the fields at Cave Spring Vineyard while sipping on Rose Brut.

When you head back to town, fuel up with pub fare at The Judge & Jester on Main St E, or pick up some European groceries and classics like cervelaat (salami) at The Dutch Shop.

If you’re a bit of a history buff, check out the Grimsby Museum. It’s open year-round and has exhibition galleries that explore the town’s story from past to present, making it a warm indoor reset between outdoor walks. Nelles Manor Museum is a historic heritage house and battlefield site that’s also open throughout the winter.

