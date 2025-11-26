This charming Ontario town is about to transform into a twinkling Christmas night market

Small towns are the best place to enjoy the magic of Christmas. But Dresden, Ont. might be the most holiday-filled place in the province. Dubbed Southwestern Ontario’s Christmas Town, Dresden is especially festive in the winter months. Not only that, but they also hold their annual Christmas Night Market, an award-winning one-night outdoor event that sees over 100 vendors.

Roughly a three-hour drive from Toronto, the market is back for its seventh year on Nov. 29 in downtown Dresden.

The Night Market runs twice a year, including one night in July — it was even listed as one of Ontario’s Top 100 Festivals & Events. There’s definitely no lack of things to do and see, no matter what season you visit.

Market vendors will be selling a myriad of goods, including food like cotton candy, fish and chips and burgers. If you’re strolling the market wanting to shop for Christmas gifts, some vendors will be selling things like toys and games, home decor and leather goods, to name a few.

Most vendors are from the Chatham-Kent area, offering locally made products to market-goers. Once you’re done shopping, you can grab a fun drink at the market’s famous Pop-Up Bar. Local breweries and beverage crafters come together to offer drinks that appeal to everyone.

There’s also live music entertainment, as well as talent that includes jaw-dropping performances such as chalk artists and fire dancers.

If you plan to stay overnight or come back again, the town of Dresden is the perfect place to spend the holiday season. Enjoy the town’s Merry & Bright Thursday Nights, every Thursday starting Nov. 27 where you can engage in festive holiday activities. Listen to holiday music on the street or visit the Festival of Trees — a fundraising event where guests wander through a forest of beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

The main street in the downtown core is definitely worth seeing outside of the market. It’s a charming area that boasts a ton of stores, cafes and bakeries, right on the banks of Sydenham River. Visit Kimberly’s One-of-a-Kind gift shop for all kinds of adorable trinkets and giftables. Stop in at the festively-decorated Union Block Bakery and café for a coffee and treats that look almost too pretty to eat.

Dresden was also in the Guiness Book of World Records for the world’s largest tractor parade in 2010, a sure sign that this town has a lot of character to offer.

Proceeds from the event go to support local charities, Dresden Sidestreets Youth Centre and the Dresden Legion.

Admission to the Dresden Christmas Night Market is free and runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.