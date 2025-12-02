5 enchanting Ontario towns to visit during the holidays

Whether it’s a weekend getaway or an impromptu day trip, everyone loves a good reason to escape from the everyday. Sure, those long summer days may feel like a distant memory, but just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean we should curl up and hibernate (although, sometimes, that’s nice, too). Why not explore a little this winter? You might be pleasantly surprised!

Whether you’re interested in history or culinary adventures — or you’re simply looking to do something a bit festive — there’s plenty to do across Ontario’s small towns this holiday season. To get started, here are five wintry destinations for a road trip worthy of exploration.

Famous for its gorge and historic streets, this pretty mill town is a great spot to explore over the Christmas holidays. Meander the main street strung with sparkling lights and evergreen garlands and pop into the many shops for unique boutique items. Spend some time at the Elora Christmas Market, which runs until Dec. 29, and visit the snow-covered market stalls for something special. Cozy up near the outdoor fire pits and warm yourself with a hot chocolate or warm up at a coffee shop favourite, Lost + Found Café before planning an intimate dinner at one of the town’s top restaurants.

Known as Ontario’s Christmas town, thanks to the many Hallmark movies filmed here, Almonte is always a winter delight. Spend some time exploring the 19th-century ambiance of downtown and discover the perfect spot for a festive brunch at The Sterling. Stroll the picturesque riverwalk amid a snow-covered wonderland and enjoy an afternoon exploring the town’s many quaint shops or historic sites.

Brockville’s Blockhouse Island will be aglow in festive cheer from now until Jan. 6. Featuring thousands of choreographed twinkling lights along the shores of the St. Lawrence River, it’s a sight to see. Hop on the Holiday Train for a fun way to experience the light show or enjoy it independently at your own pace. Discover the town’s charming interior and shop the many small businesses to find something unique. Stop by the local brewery for a boozy holiday lunch, or enjoy freshly baked goodies from a nearby cafe. For a taste of history, check out the Brockville Railway Tunnel.

Delightful at any time of year, Niagara-on-the-Lake truly sparkles during the holiday season. Known for its historic streets and cozy B&Bs, meandering this little town on the shores of Lake Ontario is always a pleasure. Stop by the Christmas Store for a customized ornament, or pop into one of the many confectionary shops for a sweet treat to bring home. Enjoy a festive high tea at the Prince of Wales Hotel amid a backdrop of picturesque winter scenery, and explore the town’s sights on an enchanting horse-drawn carriage ride.

Stratford may be famous for its renowned theatre scene, but it’s also a great town to explore during the holiday season. For a fun-filled foodie adventure, check out the Chocolate Trail or Bacon & Ale Trail. As for winter festivities, explore the fifth annual Lights on Stratford, which runs until Jan. 19. Follow the interactive map and immerse yourself in glowing art installations that light up the night sky, like the cosmic Stargate display or towering Trumpet Flowers. Stick around for New Year’s Eve and ring in 2025 at a roaring ’20s party, or get your boogie on at a funky disco.