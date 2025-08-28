There’s a giant cranberry festival taking place in Muskoka this fall

We still have a few more weeks of summer, but it’s not too early to take a peek at the upcoming fall festivals. This October, visit the charming little hamlet of Bala, known to locals as the “Cranberry Capital of Ontario”, as it’s home to some enviable cranberry farms!

For the past 40+ years, the town has been hosting one of Canada’s largest cranberry celebrations. Each year, the Bala Cranberry Festival is held the weekend after Thanksgiving, and this year’s festival once again promises tons of wholesome harvest activities.

Live entertainers and buskers will take over the streets in a sort of fall-fair vibe that’s both entertaining and charming (so bring the whole family!)

Stroll along Maple Ave and explore hundreds of artisan stalls, selling everything from handmade Muskoka and Canadian products to fresh Ontario cranberries and epicurean treats, like cranberry wine and candied berries. Visit more local merchants along Bala Falls Rd and enjoy a stunning view of the waterfalls at Margaret Burgess Park. Munch on tasty cranberry crepes from Trinity All Saints Anglican Church (a long-time tradition in Bala). Stroll across the street and enjoy some (non-cranberry-based but still delicious) homemade chilli at the Bala United Church!

Catch the Duck Races on Saturday, hosted by the Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Rotary Club. This takes place where Lake Muskoka flows into the Moon River at the waterfalls (so, the perfect spot to enjoy the races while shopping and mingling with local store merchants).

And there’s tons of activities at the Muskoka Farm & Winery, including wagon tours, wine tastings, weekend-long harvesting and even a cranberry plunge (yup, you’ll get to wade into a sea of floating cranberries and take pictures of your cranberry love!)

Before you head out, check out the Muskoka Cranberry Route. This trail boasts more than 30 stops that wind through historic streets and scenic back roads. Along the way, you can tour Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh, sip cranberry-infused craft beer and cider, and indulge in fresh-baked treats, all while experiencing the best of Muskoka’s culinary scene.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Single-day pass: Advance Online: $11.30

At the Gate: $15 | Kids 5 and up: $5; Fridays are FREE for kids! Three-day weekend pass: Advance Online: $16.95 | At the Gate: $20.00 | Kids 5 and up: $8. All prices include HST.

Keep in mind that admission to special marsh activities (wagon tours, the cranberry plunge, tastings) requires separate booking at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery.

The 2025 Bala Cranberry Festival takes place on Maple Ave, in the Bala Arena and the Bala Community Centre, all accessed from Maple Ave. Dates: Fri, Oct 17 (10 am to 5 pm), Sat, Oct 18 (9 am-6 pm), and Sun, Oct 19 (9 am-3 pm).

Oh, and before the summer ends, check out these nine unique Ontario festivals taking place this September!