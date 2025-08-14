Here are 9 unique Ontario festivals to check out this September

Summer might be winding down, but Ontario’s festival season is far from over. While the Toronto International Film Festival might be September’s main attention-getter, Ontario is filled with lesser-known (but still wonderfully unique) celebrations that are more than worth the trip. Here are nine festivals to check out next month.

This free, family-friendly festival is perfect for anyone interested in the science fiction sub-genre of steampunk. Expect a scavenger hunt, more than 50 vendors, robot racing as well as a separate food court area for food trucks. Before you leave, relax with a cup a tea and watch some ‘tea-duelling’ hosted by The Toronto Steampunk Society in Templin Gardens! Takes place in downtown Fergus on St. Andrew St, behind the Fergus Public Library, 10 am-5 pm.

Who needs the Stratford Festival when you can explore all things garlic? The 17th annual Garlic Festival promotes Ontario garlic producers and artisan vendors. On the Saturday, expect wine, beer and spirit tastings alongside delicious food, and on Sunday, check out the cooking demos hosted by local celebrity chefs! Takes place indoors at the Stratford Rotary Complex, 353 McCarthy Rd, Stratford. Sat, Sept 6, 2025, 9 am-5 pm | Sun, Sept 7, 2025, 10 am-4 pm. General Admission: $10 | Two-day pass: $15 | 2 for $10 after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (offer available at the door only). Kids 12 & under: free.

Celebrate four days of livestock shows, crafts, fruit & veggie contests and midway fun. If nothing else, check out the Demolition Derby on Saturday @ 6 pm (just arrive early as seats fill up fast!) Thursday admission: $5.00 | General admission (Fri/Sat/Sun): $15.00 for adults, $10 for youth and seniors | Family passes (2 adults/2 youth): $30.00 | Weekend passes – adults: $40.00, youth/senior: $20.00. Kids under 5 are always free. Takes place at Brampton Fairgrounds, 12942 Heart Lake Rd, Caledon.

Expect new bands, tons of art and exciting immersive experiences that will keep your eyes, ears and brain running non-stop. Featured performances include Juno-nominated alternative pop band Valley, Avery Raquel, Lear Haven, hip-hop artist Zak’isha Brown and more. Takes place in downtown Oshawa, with free community events taking place on King St E (between Centre St and Mary St) from 11 am to 10 pm on Sat, Sept 20.

Step into a world where steampunk meets magic. Think gears, gadgets and enchantment (so, totally uncommon and completely worth a weekend visit!) Expect buskers, live performances, games, and tons of local vendors. Bonus: guests are encouraged to dress up in their favourite wizardry or steampunk cosplay costumes! Takes place in downtown Amherstburg.

This is one of Ontario’s top fall festivals, filled with a street fair (on Main St from Prince Edward St to Victoria St), a children’s village (King Edward Park, 75 Elizabeth St), live music, vintage car shows (Brighton Public School, 24 Elizabeth St), and of course, tasty apple-themed treats! Brighton is surrounded by rich agricultural land, so expect an abundance of ripe apple orchards that are just perfect for strolling through, as well as roadside farmers’ stalls.

This Thorndale festival brings the legends of knights and maidens to life through medieval comedy, fire-eating performances, magic shows, jousting, Celtic music and large mugs of ale! The live, simulated combat experiences will be sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Ticket prices vary. Takes place at Thorndale Fair Grounds, 21737 Fairview Rd.

This is Canada’s answer to Munich, boasting a parade, beer halls, the joyful notes of accordion music and the aroma of sizzling schnitzel! Whether you visit for the lively polkas or delicious Bavarian dishes, it’s a family-friendly festival that everyone will enjoy. Different events take place on different dates and venues, so keep an eye on the events calendar. If you’re looking for one main event, check out the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade on Mon, Oct 13. It kicks off at 9:30 am.

Stroll through the charming town of Midland to explore gorgeous, street-mounted artwork and 30+ outdoor murals at this one-day festival. Both guided and self-guided tours are available! There will be live music, food trucks, make-and-take activities, as well as guided and self-guided tours of the murals. Make sure to check out the “Huron Native and Jesuit Priest at Sainte-Marie” mural along the beautiful waterfront on Georgian Bay. It measures 80 feet by 250 feet, making it the largest outdoor historic mural in North America! Takes place in downtown Midland, Harbourside Park, 475 Bayshore Dr.