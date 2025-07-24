7 stunning white sand beaches to visit in Ontario this summer

You don’t need to head to the Caribbean to enjoy a white sand beach vacation. Ontario has freshwater shores surrounded by stunning white sand beaches that make for a perfect summer escape! Here are some must-visit spots with scenic charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian🍑 (@lilianlinnnnn)

This stunning beach, formerly Sauble Beach, is nestled on the shores of Lake Huron and boasts 7 km of sparkling white sand and warm, shallow water. It’s so perfect, it’s been rated Canada’s no. 1 freshwater beach! And Saugeen has a lot more than just white sand and waves. Gather the family and enjoy everything from swimming and wakeboarding to music nights and sandcastle contests. Check out local activities like the 9-hole golf course at Pinewoods Golf and the outdoor adventure course at Ascent Aerial Park. For a chic, retro-style weekend getaway, stay at the June Motel. The spot was featured in Netflix’s Motel Makeover and boasts the coolest sunset-inspired rooms surrounded by neon signs, hanging plants and wave-like wallpaper! About 3.5 hours northeast of Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by noah (@noah.stevens0)

Port Stanley is a charming harbour village in Lake Erie that boasts a blue flag-certified Main Beach filled with soft sand that is just perfect for walking! The beach is very family-friendly, with an accessible boardwalk, beach volleyball courts and waterside rentals (head to Bridgeview Marina to rent a canoe, kayak or paddleboat). And don’t forget the food! Snack on frozen treats from old-school ice-creameries and enjoy relaxed lakeside dining at GT’s On The Beach. About 2 hours southwest of Toronto.

This 14-km beach stretches across the South Georgian Bay and is the world’s longest freshwater beach! The white, sandy shoreline is filled with powdery soft sand and warm, shallow water, so perfect for families and anyone into water sports. Throughout the summer, enjoy beachfront concerts, fireworks and outdoor performances. Head to the annual Midway for a classic carnival experience or jam to smooth, soulful music at the Stonebridge Wasaga Beach Blues Festival. Wasaga is also the perfect spot if you’re simply looking for panoramic views of the Niagara Escarpment. About 2 hours north of Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandbanks Provincial Park (@sandbankspp)

Imagine Caribbean-style rolling dunes with camping, birdwatching, hiking, biking and rustic cottages available for rent! Sandbanks is home to the world’s largest Baymouth barrier dune formation and is famous for its three expansive white‑sandy beaches (Outlet, Dunes and Lakeshore), boasting panoramic views of Lake Ontario. For families with young kids, Outlet Beach is perfect as it boasts shallow waters and a gentle drop-off. Keep in mind that Sandbanks is one of the busiest parks in the province, so you’ll need to book a vehicle permit in advance to guarantee entry. The area is also a good starting point to explore Prince Edward County for a summer weekend getaway, which is known for its bicycle tours, wineries and amazing food! About 2 hours east of Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mila Fournier (@mila_fournier)

If you’re looking for an epic road trip, consider visiting Agawa Bay, nestled in Lake Superior Provincial Park, just north of Sault Ste. Marie. The camp offers campgrounds, but there are also cute little resorts to stay at. The 3-km beach boasts expansive white sand, smooth granite boulders, and clear blue waters with views that stretch to the horizon. After roaming the beach, visit other areas of the Lake Superior Coast for amazing glimpses of cliffs, river valleys and waterfalls. Check out the world-class hiking trails and canoe routes along the shoreline. Before you leave, explore nearby Agawa Rock pictographs for one of the largest collections of Aboriginal pictographs in the province. About 9 hours north of Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan James O’Sullivan (@rynet)

Cobourg is known for its clean, powdery white sand and clear blue waters, making it the perfect spot to visit for families. Victoria Park Beach is a super lively hub filled with splash pads, playgrounds, volleyball courts and food trucks. Wander to the marina and take pretty Insta pics at the iconic pier and lighthouse! Try to arrive early on weekends to find good parking as the beach gets crowded. Stroll around the bend to West Beach for a somewhat quieter, more natural experience. You’ll be surrounded by a naturalized grass area, an ecology garden to the north and a boardwalk that runs from Hibernia St to Ontario St. Afterward, explore Cobourg’s quaint downtown area, it’s filled with historic architecture, boutique shops and European-style dining options! About 1 hour east of Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan James O’Sullivan (@rynet)

Cantara Beach is nestled in Cantara Park, just outside Sarnia. Here you’ll find soft, off‑white sand along the clear, teal-hued waters of Lake Huron, making it the perfect place to visit as part of a summer vacation! The beach is one of only 22 in Canada to have earned official Blue Flag status, so it’s perfect for water lovers (try everything from wakeboarding and sailing to fishing along the shoreline). The park itself has over 84 acres of parkland, boasting walking/biking trails, passive areas, picnic areas, forests and more. About 4.5 hours from Toronto.