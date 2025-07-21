5 best towns near Toronto for a summer weekend getaway

This summer, instead of trekking across the globe on an expensive vacation, why not check out one of these beautiful small towns near Toronto? A summer weekend getaway in one of these locations will make you feel like you’re half a world away but save you some serious pocket money. To help you plan your next trip, here are the five best locations near Toronto you can visit for a weekend getaway.

This quaint town nestled on the Avon River in southwest Ontario is about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto, but it will take you back to the Victorian era. It’s filled with tons of historic buildings lining the city, including Stratford City Hall and the Perth County Courthouse. The city has more than 50 parks as well as the prizewinning Shakespearean Gardens along the Avon River, making it the perfect place to take a romantic stroll by the river amongst trees and flowers.

Make a pit stop at Gallery Stratford to view public artwork, sculptures and exhibitions primarily from contemporary Canadian artists before dining at a cozy pub or small French bistro (Bijou Restaurant is a local fave)! A visit isn’t complete without a Stratford Festival production — from classics to contemporary dramas and musicals, each season, the festival presents a dozen or more productions (with a Shakespearian twist) at four distinctive venues.

This eastern Ontario town is located along the Tay River. It’s about a 3.5-hour drive from Toronto, but well worth the trip — it was voted as one of the “prettiest towns in all Ontario” due to its stunning heritage architecture, clean air and recreational areas. The city has a huge arts and culture scene, so on your weekend visit, first check out Studio Theatre Perth — they offer a lineup of live theatre productions and concerts, as well as a revolving display of artwork by local artists in the lobby’s gallery.

Afterward, grab a bite to eat while listening to live music; many local restaurants and businesses often feature live entertainment (check out Fiddleheads Bar & Grill, The Locks at Perth, Ecotay, Farrell Hall and Oakfield Rugby Park). Shop locally at Strévé Design for Canadian-designed and handmade women’s clothing and accessories and Queen Bee Millinery for designer hat wear. Before you leave, visit the famous Perth Farmers’ Market for local produce, confections and home-baked pies. It’s open — rain or shine — every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Mother’s Day until Thanksgiving weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRIAN (@whereintheworldisb)

Picton is a close-knit community nestled in Prince Edward County in southeastern Ontario, about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto. The town has a vibrant arts and culture scene alongside picturesque surroundings, making it a peaceful place to escape from the hustle and bustle of big city life. The first place to check out is Sandbanks Provincial Park — it’s filled with three white sandy beaches and home to the world’s largest Baymouth barrier dune formation.

After a day at the beach, check out local attractions, such as Mad Dog Gallery — a hidden gem of a gallery showcasing a diverse range of local and regional artists. What’s cool is that it’s situated in a timber-framed barn, surrounded by 25 acres of gardens and paths through meadows! Before you leave, visit City Revival to purchase vintage and sustainable fashion and accessories.

This charming community, nestled on the shores of Lake Huron in Bruce County, is about a three-hour drive from Toronto. It’s so beautiful, you’ll feel like you’re in the Hamptons! The first visit should be to the beach — Southampton is known for its white sandy beach that stretches for kilometres and is home to rare dune grass.

Visitors can stroll along the Southampton waterfront (home to a historic boardwalk and Pioneer Park) before visiting the infamous Chantry Island — a migratory bird sanctuary that is south of the mouth of the Saugeen River and approximately a kilometre off the shores of Southampton. Here, you can explore the iconic lighthouse and lightkeeper’s cottage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets Of Toronto Things To Do (@streetsoftorontodo)

This town is located on the shores of Lake Huron in Southwestern Ontario, about a three-hour drive from Toronto. It’s perfect for those looking for a more adventurous weekend getaway! Grand Bend is known for being one of Canada’s best beach towns, so a visit to Grand Bend’s Main Beach is a must. It’s one of only 22 beaches in Canada to have earned official Blue Flag status due to its commitment to strict water quality. This beach is the best choice for thrill seekers interested in watersports, everything from jet skiing, pontoon boating, speed boating, water jetpacking and more.

Families could find everything from a splash pad to playground equipment and a boardwalk, with easy access to restaurants and lots of shopping (those looking for a quieter beach experience should check out the South Beach). After strolling along the beaches, play a round of gold oat the Oakwood Inn Resort and Golf Club, go diving on the Wexford or ride the safe trail 13 km out to The Pinery Park where you can rent a canoe and go fishing.