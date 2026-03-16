The 5 best Irish pubs in Toronto to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Tuesday, March 17, this year, so no parade-weekend overflow but tons of places to throw back a Guinness or two. Whether you’re looking for a heritage tavern with live bands or a queer-friendly Village party with green beer from brunch onward, here are the top five Irish(-ish) spots to celebrate St. Paddy’s in Toronto.

The Wheatsheaf Tavern: Old-school St. Paddy’s blowout

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For a classic St. Patrick’s Day that feels loud (and is held properly downtown), The Wheatsheaf is a great pick. The King and Bathurst tavern is Toronto’s oldest bar, having held that corner since 1849. On Tuesday, the tavern has Derek Downham booked from 4 to 8 p.m. and The Hanks from 9 p.m. until late, with special Irish nachos for eats. Wear green and head over with some rowdy friends. 667 King St W, #2.

O’Grady’s on Church: Loud-and-proud Village party

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Head to Toronto’s only gay Irish pub for a free daytime St. Patrick’s celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as a separate “After 5” event for the evening! Expect shamrocks, green beer, Irish food, music (beginning at 1 p.m.) and tons of fun. On the food side, snack on mac and cheese squares, fish and chips, homemade burgers and breakfast poutine. Or sip on the bar’s St. Patrick’s Day special: Top of the Morning Mimosa! It’s a delicious mix of blue curaçao, sparkling wine and orange juice, garnished with marshmallows and a candy rainbow. 518 Church St.

Stout Irish Pub: Neighbourhood pub experience without the chaos

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If your ideal March 17 looks festive but not completely wild, Stout in Cabbagetown has one of the best setups in the city. Expect Irish dancers at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, green light beers through the holiday stretch, and happy hour from 9 to 11 p.m. For food, try the O’Haras beef stew, simmered with beef, carrots, onions, celery, leeks and potatoes in Irish stout, or go for the traditional fish and chips, cottage pie, bangers, beans and mash, or even the black pudding and Gruyere burger. Head over early, because it’s first-come, first-served, with no reservations! 221 Carlton St.

Noonan’s: The most authentic trad-music pub experience

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Noonan’s (formerly Dora Keogh) is the perfect choice if you’re looking for less of a generic bar party and more of a real Irish pub experience. The Danforth spot is known for its weekly trad sessions and exceptional Guinness, and its March 17 schedule is stacked. Expect traditional Irish music from 11 a.m., Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost at 3 p.m. and The O’Deadly’s at 8:30 p.m. For food, try the Guinness beef stew, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie, along with Jameson and Baby Guinness shot deals. Keep in mind that there’s a $20 cover at the door and no reservations. 141 Danforth Ave.

P.J. O’Brien Irish Pub & Restaurant: All-day Irish session

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Visit P.J. O’Brien’s if you want to start your Irish pub experience a bit earlier in the day, with a few pints, traditional Irish music and dancers. Bonus: the pub is considered the heart of Irish hospitality in Toronto’s downtown core! For Tuesday, expect Irish dancers at noon and again in the evening, Dave (Wheelhouse) at 12 p.m., The O’Deadly’s at 3 p.m. and Elaine Ryan at 6:30 p.m. For food, indulge in homemade Irish cocktail sausages, curry chips, curry cheese chips and French-fry nachos on the bar side. The specials menu also includes bangers and mash and Atlantic smoked salmon on Irish soda bread. 39 Colborne St.