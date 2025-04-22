The top 100 brunch and lunch spots as selected by OpenTable and 24 are in Toronto

Brunch is undeniably delicious. It’s early enough in the day to indulge in all your heart desires — hello, chocolate chip pancakes —and still have plenty of hours to work it off. Lunch while, maybe not as exciting is gaining traction thanks to the sandwich boom happening in the city — hello Italian!

Toronto is already known for its abundance of amazing brunch and lunch spots and now OpenTable has confirmed it with their list of the Top 100 Brunch and Lunch Restaurants in Canada.

After reviewing its diner metrics and over 950,000 reviews, here are the 24 Toronto spots that made the cut.

Alder

Allen’s

Aloette

Amal

Auberge du Pommier

Café Boulud

Chubby’s Jamaican Chicken

Daphne

El Catrin

Gusto 501

Joey King St.

KŌST

La Vecchia – Marine Parade

Le Sélect Bistro

LOUIX LOUIS

Miss Likklemores

Old Mill Toronto

ONE Restaurant

Parallel

REIGN

RH Courtyard Restaurant at RH Toronto

Sassafraz

Lush walls of living plants, white walls combined with light wood floors, and comfy chairs and sofas make Sassafraz one of the most welcoming and accessible of Yorkville’s high-end restaurants. Not to mention it’s airy, contemporary and truly stunning. Whether you’re dropping in for a cocktail after work, catching a Sunday brunch with the girls, going on an intimate anniversary date, or celebrating your wedding, Sassafraz boasts a high-end menu in an upscale atmosphere.

Stock Bar

Terroni Price

