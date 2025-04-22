HomeRestaurantsThe top 100 brunch and lunch spots as selected by OpenTable and...
Restaurants

The top 100 brunch and lunch spots as selected by OpenTable and 24 are in Toronto

Jennifer Schembri
Jennifer Schembri

Great Reads

Brunch is undeniably delicious. It’s early enough in the day to indulge in all your heart desires — hello, chocolate chip pancakes —and still have plenty of hours to work it off. Lunch while, maybe not as exciting is gaining traction thanks to the sandwich boom happening in the city — hello Italian!

Toronto is already known for its abundance of amazing brunch and lunch spots and now OpenTable has confirmed it with their list of the Top 100 Brunch and Lunch Restaurants in Canada.

After reviewing its diner metrics and over 950,000 reviews, here are the 24 Toronto spots that made the cut.

Alder

snapins ai 3610673596758756602
@@aldertoronto/Instagram

Allen’s

@allensdanforth/Instagram

Aloette
Amal
Auberge du Pommier

@aubergedupommier/Instagram

Café Boulud
Chubby’s Jamaican Chicken
Daphne
El Catrin
Gusto 501
Joey King St.

KŌST

Kost brunch
Kost on Instagram

La Vecchia – Marine Parade
Le Sélect Bistro

LOUIX LOUIS

louix louis brunch
louix louis brunch

Miss Likklemores

Old Mill Toronto

@oldmilltoronto/Instagram

ONE Restaurant
Parallel
REIGN

@reigntoronto/Instagram

RH Courtyard Restaurant at RH Toronto

snapins ai 1666992570863974277
@foodloverstoronto/Instagram

Sassafraz

@thesassafraz/Instagram

Lush walls of living plants, white walls combined with light wood floors, and comfy chairs and sofas make Sassafraz one of the most welcoming and accessible of Yorkville’s high-end restaurants. Not to mention it’s airy, contemporary and truly stunning. Whether you’re dropping in for a cocktail after work, catching a Sunday brunch with the girls, going on an intimate anniversary date, or celebrating your wedding, Sassafraz boasts a high-end menu in an upscale atmosphere.

Stock Bar
Terroni Price

For the full list of restaurants, click here. 

Great Reads

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Post City Magazines, Inc.
Website by Web Publisher PRO