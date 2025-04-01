Toronto’s top food influencer dishes on restaurants that are actually worth the hype

In a city where dining trends come and go at lightning speed, navigating Toronto’s food scene can feel like a gamble. Enter Rick Silver (@dicksworld), the city’s go-to food critic who isn’t afraid to call out the overrated and spotlight the hidden gems. With a reputation for his no-BS reviews and sharp insights, Rick has become the voice Toronto’s foodies trust.

Here, Rick breaks down five of the city’s most talked-about spots; from those worth your time to those you’re better off skipping.

Ariete e Toro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Silver (@dicks.world)

This new gourmet Italian sandwich spot in midtown has raised the bar on Toronto’s sandwich scene. Matt Blondin, formerly of Blondies Pizza is making next level gourmet Italian sandwiches more akin to Florence than Toronto.

The Location: 12 Keewatin Ave.

The Vibe: A taste of Firenze

The Price: Premium, but worth it

The Order: Ultimo for you, Enzo for me

The Rating: 9.5/10

Final Bite: Arrive early, or risk them selling out

Flaming Stove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Silver (@dicks.world)

Hidden in the back of a Hasty Market, this spot serves up massive falafel and shawarma saj wraps, loaded with fresh veggies, perfectly sauced and grilled to perfection. Each wrap is split in two and wrapped separately for easy sharing. So, should you go for the falafel or the shawarma? Why not both? Grab a friend and enjoy!

The Location: 21 Davisville Ave.

The Vibe: Market-fresh

The Price: On a budget? Split it!

The Order: Falafel or shawarma—why choose?

The Rating: 9/10

Final Bite: Pick up a wrap, and don’t forget the milk and eggs!

The Homeway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Silver (@dicks.world)

I’ve always been a fan of the breakfasts at this midtown staple, but their breakfast sandwich to go? Not so much. Nobody’s going to rave about a plain egg with two strips of bacon slapped together.

The Location: 955 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

The Vibe: Exactly the same as 40 years ago

The Price: $11, plus cheese

The Order: The breakfast sandwich

The Rating: 6/10

Final Bite: Skip the sandwich and stick around for their full breakfast instead

Lazy Daisy’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Silver (@dicks.world)

This east end spot serves up fantastic breakfasts, and if their Son of a Rise isn’t the best biscuit breakfast sandwich in Toronto, then I don’t know what is.

The Location: 1515 Gerrard St E.

The Vibe: Fresh and vibrant

The Price: A bit splurgy

The Order: Son of a Rise

The Rating: 9.3/10

Final Bite: The best biscuits in town

Miznon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Silver (@dicks.world)

This Middle Eastern spot serves some of the pillowy-est pita sandwiches in town. For a custom experience, grab the hummus with pitas and a side of their bag of brisket, piled high with tender meat and onions. And even if you’re not a cauliflower fan, their epic mini roasted head is a must-try.

The Location: Yorkville and Union Station

The Vibe: Modern Middle Eastern

The Price: $15-$20 for a loaded pita

The Order: Choose from a dozen different pita pockets

The Rating: 9.1/10

Final Bite: If you love a good pita, this one’s a must-try