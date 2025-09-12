Diamond & Diamond’s Ultimate Pre-Long-Weekend Checklist for Toronto Drivers

See all posts by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers

There is a unique energy that settles over Toronto just before a long weekend. It’s a collective, palpable excitement for the mass exodus—the annual ritual of escaping the city for the serene landscapes of cottage country, the rolling hills of nearby vineyards, or the quiet solitude of a peaceful campsite. This aspirational feeling, however, quickly meets the practical reality of congested arteries like the 400 and the QEW.

During these peak travel times, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) increases its presence, actively monitoring for unsafe driving to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely. According to reports, the OPP is particularly focused on drivers who fail to prioritize safety on what is one of the busiest traffic weekends of the year. To help you navigate the chaos, the legal experts at Diamond & Diamond have prepared this insider’s guide, a crucial ritual to ensure your journey is as relaxing as the destination itself.

Your first step begins before you even touch your keys. Long weekends often host major city events, like the Caribbean Carnival, leading to significant road closures on crucial arteries like the Gardiner Expressway and Lake Shore Boulevard. A recent bulletin for the carnival, for example, detailed closures starting at midnight and lasting through the weekend. Check the city’s official closure notices and map your exit route from Toronto in advance to bypass predictable bottlenecks.

Understanding the Risks on the Road

This checklist is built on awareness. Understanding the why behind each preparation step is crucial. Recent data underscores the importance of vigilance, highlighting the specific behaviours that lead to the most severe consequences on Ontario roads during high-traffic periods.

The Big Four Driving Risks

During traffic safety campaigns, the OPP consistently focuses on four key areas known as the Big Four. These high-risk behaviours—impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and seatbelt non-compliance—are the primary contributors to collisions and fatalities on provincial highways.

Driving Risk OPP Concern & Local Context Potential Penalties Aggressive Driving Speeding and unsafe lane changes are major contributors to collisions on busy highways exiting the GTA. The OPP laid nearly 400 speeding charges over a recent August long weekend. Fines starting at $490, three demerit points, and potential license suspension. Distracted Driving Includes using a phone, eating, or programming a GPS while in motion. It contributes to over 22% of fatal collisions nationally. Fines up to $2,000 and significant demerit points. Impaired Driving Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs remains a primary cause of fatal long-weekend incidents. Immediate license suspension, vehicle impoundment, and potential criminal charges. Seatbelt Non-Compliance A simple habit that drastically reduces the severity of injuries in a collision. OPP actively ticket for this during safety blitzes. Fines and two demerit points upon conviction.

A Look at the Numbers

To reinforce the gravity of these risks, the statistics are sobering. Between January and July of this year alone, over 180 people were killed in road collisions in Ontario. The long weekend often sees a spike in serious incidents, with recent tragedies including fatal collisions on the QEW near Grimsby and on Highway 404, underscoring that these dangers are local and immediate.

Your Essential Vehicle Preparation Checklist

A well-maintained vehicle is your best protection against the unexpected. This core checklist covers the mechanical and safety elements that are critical for a long-distance drive on a congested highway.

Tires & Brakes: Your Connection to the Road – Check your tire pressure before you leave—improperly inflated tires affect fuel economy and handling. Visually inspect the tread for wear. As you do your final errands in the city, listen for any squealing or grinding from your brakes, a sign they need immediate attention. Fluids & Visibility: See and Be Seen – Long stretches of highway driving can accumulate dirt and bugs. Top up your windshield washer fluid. Perform a quick check of your oil and coolant levels. Finally, enlist a helper to confirm all your lights are functional: headlights, high beams, signals, and brake lights. The Emergency Kit: Prepare for the Unexpected – Ensure your vehicle is equipped with a basic emergency kit. This should include booster cables, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, a reflective warning triangle, and a charged portable power bank for your phone. Secure Your Cargo: Preventing Interior Hazards – In a sudden stop, loose items in the cabin can become dangerous projectiles. Pack heavier items low and in the trunk. Secure any coolers, sports equipment, or luggage to prevent shifting that could distract the driver or cause injury. Documentation Check: Is Everything in Order? – Confirm your driver’s license, vehicle ownership, and proof of insurance are current and easily accessible in your glove compartment—not buried in a bag in the trunk.

Beyond the Standard Sedan: Specialized Preparations

The classic long weekend road trip has expanded beyond the family car. As Torontonians seek more flexible and immersive travel experiences, different vehicles with unique preparation needs have become increasingly popular.

For the Rv Adventurers

The long weekend road trip has evolved, and for many Torontonians, that means upgrading from a car to a home on wheels. The RV and campervan market is growing rapidly, projected to reach over $82 million in Canada by 2030. This trend allows travellers to explore Ontario’s stunning parks or even the city’s own vibrant neighbourhoods without sacrificing comfort.

For those curious about this style of travel, platforms like Outwander, Outdoorsy, and a range of independent rental companies offer convenient RV rentals in Toronto. With large fleets and flexible booking options, these services make it easy to experience the freedom of the open road. Whether you’re cruising through High Park during cherry blossom season or setting up a basecamp for a weekend festival, renting an RV provides a unique, flexible, and memorable way to explore.

Renting an RV requires its own pre-trip check. Do a thorough walk-through with the owner, understanding how to operate the hookups for water and electricity, and ensure you are comfortable with the vehicle’s size, especially its blind spots, before hitting a busy highway like the 401.

Knowing Your Rights, Whatever You Drive

Meticulous preparation significantly reduces your risk, but it can’t eliminate it entirely. Knowing what to do in the aftermath of an incident is the final piece of a truly comprehensive safety plan. If you are involved in a collision, the initial steps you take are critical for your well-being and any potential claim.

The legal team at Diamond & Diamond provides a clear, actionable guide for anyone involved in car accidents. As top personal injury lawyers like Jeremy Diamond often advise, the confusion following an accident can lead to unintentional but costly mistakes. Having a trusted resource like Diamond & Diamond can provide the clarity and peace of mind you need.

Your Final Check: The Driver

With your vehicle inspected and packed, the final check is on you. A safe journey is impossible without an alert driver. Ensure you are well-rested before getting behind the wheel. Plan your route, including breaks, to avoid fatigue and frustration. Above all, commit to putting your phone away and focusing solely on the road. The beauty of the long weekend awaits—ensure your journey there is as safe as it is scenic.

About Jeremy Diamond

Jeremy Diamond is a lawyer and member of both Ontario and Florida Bars. Jeremy practices in the area of Plaintiff personal injury litigation. Click here to learn more about Jeremy Diamond.