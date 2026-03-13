This local Toronto mall is hosting a full week of free March Break activities

When March Break rolls around next week, there’s a mall in Toronto that will be filled with family-friendly activities all week long. Yorkgate Mall is bringing back its annual March Break events, and they’ll all be completely free.

The week kicks off with a bang with open auditions for March Break Idol (beginning on Saturday, March 14 and running through Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 as well). This open mic singing competition is the perfect opportunity to showcase your skills and follow your musical dreams! The competition runs from 1–3 p.m. each day.

On Monday, March 16, bring the whole family for an educational experience: Ontario Planetarium! This live planetarium interactive show will take you through the universe from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Exotic animal lovers should swing by the mall on Tuesday, March 17 for a show where they can get up close with surprising new animals and more during the interactive experience! Shows will run at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., while the hands-on petting zoo runs from 2–2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 will be an exciting meet and greet from 1-4 p.m. with Franklin the Turtle! The event will also feature storytime with Franklin himself.

Thursday and Friday will both feature live wrestling (1-4 p.m.), while Thursday will also offer a the chance to learn, play and win prizes with the world POG champion from 12–4 p.m.!

All week long, there will be one more important highlight: a March Break book drive, one of a few charitable initiatives run by Yorkgate Mall. Customers are encouraged to donate a new or slightly used youth or children’s book and help support literacy programs in the community from Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 20.

“These events are a great opportunity for families to come out and get involved in some fun free activities,” remarked Chris Couch, marketing associate at Yorkgate Mall. “We hope to help provide an exciting educational and entertaining experience for our customers.”

While you’re enjoying some family-friendly fun, browse the many other culinary gems located throughout Yorkgate Mall.