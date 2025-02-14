Hidden gems: Three odd and unusual Toronto vending machines

Toronto is full of oddities, one of the many charms of the city. Take vending machines, for example. We don’t just have snack machines. We have ones that offer up everything from vinyl records to tattoos. These unusual vending machines have become a part of the city’s quirky culture, offering an alternative to traditional vending options, and allowing visitors and locals alike to experience something out of the ordinary. Each one has a unique history and purpose, contributing to Toronto’s reputation for creativity and individuality.

Sonic Boom Records – Phono-Mat

Sonic Boom Records is home to the Phono-Mat, a retro-inspired vinyl vending machine. The Phono-Mat dispenses random records, each selected from a wide range of genres. Whether you’re a seasoned vinyl collector or a newcomer to the format, the thrill of getting a surprise record is part of the fun.

This machine offers a nostalgic experience shining a new and original light on vinyl. Sonic Boom itself has been a staple of Toronto’s music scene since it opened in 1998 and is known for its extensive collection of music and knowledgeable staff. The Phono-Mat is a fitting tribute to the store’s dedication to all things music, and it’s a hit among record enthusiasts who appreciate both the physical and tactile nature of vinyl.

The Biblio-Mat at The Monkey’s Paw

Next is the Biblio-Mat, a beloved fixture at The Monkey’s Paw bookstore. Designed by the same person as the Phono-Mat, this coin-operated machine delivers random vintage books with a satisfying mechanical clunk. The books dispensed range from obscure titles to classic literature, with the element of surprise making it a must-see for book lovers. Each book is carefully selected, and the store’s owner, Stephen Fowler, has said that the Biblio-Mat reflects the store’s commitment to curating rare and unique items.

The Monkey’s Paw itself has a deep connection to the world of rare books and oddities, often drawing bibliophiles from all over the city who are looking for something that’s not easily found in traditional bookstores. The Biblio-Mat enhances the sense of adventure that comes with book collecting, as no one knows exactly what they’ll get, but they are guaranteed to leave with something new to read.

The Get What You Get Tattoo Machine at Okey Doke Tattoo Shop

Rounding out the list is the Get What You Get tattoo vending machine at Okey Doke Tattoo Shop, which opened in 2012. Customers insert a token into the machine, which randomly selects a tattoo design. The designs are usually small, quirky tattoos, perfect for people looking for something fun and spontaneous.

Okey Doke Tattoo Shop, known for its unique take on tattoos, decided to add this machine as a way to introduce the world of tattoos to a new audience while keeping things light-hearted. The Get What You Get machine has gained popularity as a way to embrace the unpredictability of tattoos and the excitement of not knowing exactly what design you’ll end up with. Many patrons see it as a fun and playful way to get a tattoo, embracing the random nature of the process while still celebrating the art form.