The ultimate guide to Toronto’s best late-night eats

Toronto doesn’t always sleep — it just eats later. From neon-lit snack bars to bakeries that never close, the city has plenty of places ready to feed you well past last call. Whether you’re chasing something hot, sweet or fried at 4 a.m., these late-night and 24-hour spots prove that good food doesn’t keep office hours.

Midnight Market

Once you step inside Midnight Market, located on College Street, straddled between Kensington Market and Little Italy, you’ll be hit with elements of various Asian cultures, including an array of fusion snacks and baiju-infused craft cocktails. The night market-inspired bar will transport you to the bustling spots found in Asia. Glimmering neon lights and retro street signs adorn the space, evoking the energy of Tokyo’s old-world alleyways or Yokocho, which hosts many bars, restaurants and shops.

Commisso Brothers & Racco Italian Bakery

Open around the clock since 1957, Commisso Brothers & Racco Italian Bakery in North York is a go-to spot for delicious Italian sandwiches and late-night cravings. Whether it’s the middle of the night or early morning, you can rely on this bakery to satisfy your hunger with its hot table offerings. In addition, Commisso offers a deli counter and meat market, making it a convenient place to grab some groceries while indulging in the massive and satisfying sandwiches.

The Famous Owl of Minerva

Experience the authentic taste of Korea at the Famous Owl of Minerva, where traditional Korean cuisine is perfected to satisfy even late-night cravings. This renowned restaurant takes pride in delivering rich and bold flavours through carefully crafted dishes, such as sizzling bulgogi and steaming bibimbap. The Famous Owl of Minerva has become a beloved destination in Toronto, offering 24-hour dining at its Yonge Street location.

Kettleman’s Bagels

Toronto’s 24-hour bagel shop, Kettleman’s Bagels, specializes in traditional Montreal-style bagels. Handcrafted, Kettleman’s produces 1,200 to 1,300 dozen bagels daily using a 400-year-old recipe. With a wood-burning oven and an open concept space, Kettleman’s Bagels offers fresh bagels topped with poppy or sesame seeds. Kettleman’s has multiple locations and a menu featuring various sandwich options.

Go Place

Go Place is a luxury leisure club and spa located at First Markham Place, offering a 24-hour wellness experience with over 68,000 square feet of Jacuzzis, speciality baths, saunas, treatment rooms, lounging and dining areas 365 days a year. Soak away tension in the speciality baths and detox in the therapeutic sauna before indulging in fine cuisine.

HanBingo

When the night runs long and you’re craving something warm and sweet, HanBingo has you covered daily until 4 a.m. This Koreatown spot is best known for bingsu — Korea’s shaved ice dessert once reserved for royalty — but the real late-night win is the comfort food. Think soupy tteokbokki, fish cake oden tang, corn cheese hot dogs and skewers you can eat with one hand while debating a second order.

Express Pizza

When the craving hits at 4 a.m., Express Pizza is there. Open daily until 5 a.m., this long-running Church-Wellesley Village staple has been fuelling late nights for decades. The slices are hot, quick and comforting, with good cheese, a solid sauce and no unnecessary fuss. Cash only.

Food & Liquor

A neighbourhood favourite that quietly comes through late. Food & Liquor is first a bar —good craft beer, solid cocktails, a cozy room and a back patio, but the late-night kitchen is the real bonus. Modern Asian-inspired small plates run until 2 a.m., making this a reliable stop when you want more than just fries. Think fried rice cakes, wings, dumplings and veggie-friendly options.

416 Snack Bar

Open daily until 2 a.m., 416 Snack Bar rewards late nights that aren’t in a rush. It’s walk-in only and proudly cutlery-free, with snacks designed to be eaten by hand and shared as they land. The menu moves easily across styles: East Coast oysters packed in ice, General Tso fu with crunchy tofu, Korean fried chicken glazed in gochujang and ginger and a pressed short rib with pommes anna that somehow feels right after midnight. There’s steak tartare on sourdough, a proper Reuben, spicy tuna hand rolls and a whole jerk fish platter meant to be pulled apart at the table.

LoPan

Open until 2 a.m., LoPan is DaiLo’s upstairs dim sum and cocktail bar, perfect for late-night snacking in Little Italy. The space is smaller and more relaxed than the restaurant below, with a menu designed for sharing. Expect yum cha–style bar bites like KFC popcorn tofu, General Tso crispy confit duck wings and truffle fried rice — familiar flavours with a playful twist from chef Nick Liu. The cocktail list leans fun and creative, including the Watermelon Yuzu Smash with vodka, yuzu sake, watermelon and basil, plus a solid lineup of sake, tequila, mezcal and whisky.