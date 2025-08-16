5 of the very best lobster rolls in Toronto

Whether you prefer yours chilled and mixed with mayonnaise or served warm and dunked with butter, there’s no denying that this classic New England treat is what summer is all about.
Here are 5 of the very best lobster rolls you can find in Toronto.
Lobster Burger Bar
Indulge in the freshest seafood experience at this seafood haven located in King West. Every week, succulent lobsters are sourced directly from their own East Coast plant, ensuring unparalleled freshness and quality. Lobster Burger Bar offers a classic lobster roll that is not only delicious but also incredibly affordable, priced at just $28. Served chilled and accompanied by a delectable combination of mayo, lemon and black pepper, the lobster roll is perfectly complemented by a side of crispy shoestring fries.
Buster’s Sea Cove
Originating as one of Toronto’s pioneering food trucks, Buster’s Sea Cove has blossomed into a thriving brand, now with two locations and a growing presence. Among their impressive array of seafood delicacies, it is their Main-style lobster roll ($23.95) that continues to lure in diners even after three decades. Crafted using the finest Nova Scotia lobster, it is delicately blended with creamy mayo, zesty lemon, and fragrant chives, all nestled within a perfectly toasted bun.
John & Sons Oyster House
John & Sons Oyster House takes pride in their ever-evolving menu that embraces the changing seasons. Each day, they curate a diverse selection of five to 10 fresh oysters, carefully sourced from their own beds in P.E.I. One of their standout creations is the lobster roll ($38), served either hot or cold, featuring a delicious combination of lemon herb mayo, a medley of butter greens and a flavourful shallot vinaigrette.
The Chase
Blue Claw Lobster Shack
At Blue Claw Lobster Shack, the East Coast Classic Roll features chilled lobster with mayo, celery, lemon, and black pepper. The Barrington Spicy Roll has warm lobster with sriracha aioli, onion, celery, herbs and lemon. Both are available a la carte, as a combo, or with double meat.