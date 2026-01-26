After 8 years, one of Toronto’s most popular pizza spots is closing

Big Trouble Pizza is getting ready to serve its last slice in Toronto.

The popular Geary Avenue restaurant, which is known for its cheesy, signature pies and gooey smash burgers, announced that it’ll be closing at the end of the month.

“After 8 years, Big Trouble Pizza will be serving its last slice on Saturday January 31st, 2026. We wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for all the support, thank you for all the enthusiasm for pizzas like our Butter Jam Jam and Kung Funghi since our days in Chinatown, through our time at the Annex Hotel and now on Geary,” the post states, nodding to the shop’s earlier era in Chinatown before it closed that location in summer 2021 and resurfaced about a year and a half later in Toronto’s coolest neighbourhood.

But all isn’t lost. The team also hinted at what’s next, noting they’ve been working on something new! It’s part of a familiar Toronto restaurant trend: closing one chapter while teasing a creative reboot.

“With that being said, we are working on a new project. It’s something we’ve been focusing more and more on over the last couple months. What’s coming is something we’re very enthusiastic and passionate about,” the team wrote on Instagram.

“We will share more with you in time, but we hope to keep having your continued support as we enter our new chapter. We hope you’ll be able to come down to Geary on our final week for some of your favourites, and share some stories and some laughs. Be

excited for the new adventure ahead! Thank you again to everyone for all your

support through the years.”

The news landed hard with longtime regulars.

“Thank you for being the only spot to get a wicked burger and a delicious slice all under one roof,” one Instagram user wrote, adding that Big Trouble had been their “fave part of living near Geary.”

“Where am I going to take my 2 young kids now. Heart broken,” another user posted, while another summed up the mood in a single vibe: “just fell to my knees on the street car.”

Even people outside Toronto chimed in with kind words: “I’ll never forget flying back to MTL with 3 big trouble pizzas on the plane… everyone was so jelly.”

Big Trouble Pizza is located at 191 Geary Ave. Head over before Saturday to grab one last slice!