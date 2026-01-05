This popular Chinese restaurant on Davenport just hit ‘pause’ and its part of a bigger dining trend

Those hoping to snag a reservation at MIMI Chinese this month will have to wait a bit longer. After four-and-a-half years in operation, the popular Davenport spot has announced it’s taking “a brief pause” as it preps for the next step.

MIMI Chinese has locations in Toronto and Miami, with food inspired by China’s many regional cuisines and a menu that promotes sharing among diners (think dishes like Sichuan sweet potato noodles, steamed black tiger prawns and stuffed chicken wings with sticky rice and fragrant mushrooms).

But in a recent Instagram post, the team announced that Jan. 4 marked its last service before they “step back to prepare for what comes next,” adding that they’ll be returning to a refreshed dining room and a new menu!

For now, those are all the details we have, so no reopening date or new concept name has been revealed.

If anything, the buzz is less about MIMI pausing and more about how normal this kind of announcement is starting to feel. Not that long ago, a restaurant closing for renos could be seen as a sign that something had gone wrong, and when a rebrand did happen, it was sometimes met with a side-eye from regulars or treated as a last-ditch effort.

Now, it seems like more restaurants are framing these transitions as creative reboots and are coming back more refreshed than ever! We can actually see this at work across Toronto right now:

Patria, a longtime King West fixture, reopened as Beso by Patria after a full rebrand that included a redesigned space and a new identity (and the restaurant is thriving). Vinoteca Pompette has announced it will be transformed into a new aperitivo bar concept in early 2026, complete with a new space, menu and name.

Over on Dupont, Portuguese staple Piri Piri closed after 25 years, with Enoteca Rossio slated to take over the space this month. Owner Agnelo DaCosta said he’s excited for the transition and that customers can expect authentic Italian food, shareable plates and a well-balanced wine list.

As for why he felt now is the right time for the rebrand, DaCosta pointed to the “ongoing increase in population density and diversity in the area,” adding that the restaurant will bring “a sense of community, great food and a fun environment.”

Even outside these close-then-reopen moves, you can feel the city’s broader appetite for rebranding. LSL recently signalled that a “new chapter” is unfolding, guided by the philosophies of chef Christian Le Squer and Chef Masaki Saito. Customers can expect a new culinary direction where French gastronomy meets Japanese craftsmanship.