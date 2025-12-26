7 new pizza spots in Toronto you absolutely need to try

Toronto’s pizza scene is filled with piping hot slices, and in the past few months, a new wave of openings has pushed the city’s love affair with dough, sauce and cheese to new heights! From a high-fashion pizza room in Vaughan to flaky, croissant-style pizza in the downtown core, here are some of the best new pizza spots in and around Toronto right now.

1. ZZaVia

At the heart of Bayview, Zzavia has become one of Toronto’s most talked-about pizza rooms. Expect a sleek, modern space with pizzas bursting with quality ingredients, like fresh organic dough, premium tomatoes, local mozzarella and artisanal toppings that honour Italian tradition. Whether you opt for a whole pie or pizza by the slice, you’ll come to understand Zzavia’s motto: Life’s too short for boring food. Try the classic Capricciosa, featuring San Marzano tomatoes, mushrooms, artichokes, ham and traditional dry-cured olives. 1597 Bayview Ave.

2. Cantina Amici

Vaughan’s latest Italian diner opened earlier this year and blends the flavours of Naples with the comfort of a family spot. Expect the most delicious dough: it’s crafted in-house with flour imported from Italy, then left to rise for 48 to 90 hours. With a high hydration of nearly 85 per cent, the result is a light, airy base! Try the Pizza Paolino and beet salad, and you’ll have the perfect start to the night. 345 Millway Ave, Unit 2, Vaughan.

3. Bello Pizza

Bello Pizza began as a backyard pandemic project and has evolved into one of the GTA’s most popular pizza spots! The new Toronto location already has a loyal following thanks to its slow-fermented dough, airy crusts and commitment to thoughtfully sourced ingredients. You’ll never go wrong with a perfectly balanced pie topped with high-quality cheese and sausage n’ peppers. 50 Brant St.

4. Nice Slice

Nestled in Harbord Village, Nice Slice caters to lovers of craveable slices and pies. For meat lovers, indulge in the new bacon-sausage-pepperoni special, and if you’re looking for a delicious spin on a traditional classic, try the vodka pepperoni. Pair it with some extra hot honey sauce with smoked ghost pepper and call it a day! 196 Borden St.

5. Little Pebbles

If you can’t decide between a buttery, flaky croissant and a pizza, why not combine the two? Little Pebbles makes its CROZZA Pizza croissant crusts in-house from scratch and serves them in a rotating lineup of flavours like margherita, lox and chicken pesto. 540 College St.

6. Pizzeria Isabella

Over in Ajax, Pizzeria Isabella has earned destination status for its Roman-style pizza with super crisp bases! It’s a popular stop for Toronto pizza lovers willing to travel for the most perfect pie. If you’re extra hungry, order the Tre Formaggi (three-cheese) big slice, topped with Neapolitan tomato pulp, fior di latte, mozzarella and parmigiano cheese. Or opt for a simple Margherita, with basics like roasted garlic and fresh basil-balsamic reduction. 34 Church St S, Ajax.

7. Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria

Tony’s isn’t exactly in Toronto, but it’s well worth the 90-minute drive. The restaurant was opened by MasterChef Canada alum Tony Bish and has quickly become a pizza pilgrimage spot for diners craving inventive takes on the classic pie. Standout creations include the Umami, topped with fior di latte mozzarella, Gruyère, thyme, smoked local mushrooms and (yup) nutmeg, as well as the Farmboi, featuring veal sausage, poached egg, smoked ricotta and Gruyère. More of a traditionalist? Classic options like the Plain Red are also offered. But there’s a twist: Chef Bish only crafts 100 pizzas a day, making each one a coveted option. 45 Mill St W, Unit 9, Elora.