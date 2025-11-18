A party bus and other wild ways to eat pizza in Toronto

Pizza is loved by everyone, and while new takes on the classic pie — looking at you, Beast Pizza — pop up all the time, most changes stick to toppings and crust thickness. Lately, though, Toronto pizza is going rogue. From croissant-style za to a rolling pizza party bus, there’s a fresh way to enjoy every slice.

Burdock Brewery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burdock Brewery (@burdockbrewery)

Burdock Brewery just dropped something for the true pizza obsessives: Pizza Beer! It’s light, crisp and made specifically for “crushing the za,” as they put it. It’s designed to go down perfectly with one (or seven) slices. Because honestly, nothing pairs better with pizza than beer … except maybe beer made for pizza. 1184 Bloor St. W.

Little Pebbles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Pebbles (@littlepebblesto)

Pizza’s latest twist isn’t from Naples — it’s from Dubai. The “croizza,” a croissant-based pizza that went viral after Papa Johns launched its version in the UAE this summer, has landed in Toronto. Little Pebbles makes its croissant crusts in-house from scratch and serves them in a rotating lineup of flavours like margherita, lox and chicken pesto. 540 College St.

Toronto Pizza Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph DeBenedictis (@joseph_video)

If your perfect day involves gooey mozzarella and crispy-chewy crust, the Toronto Pizza Tour is for you. Hop on a decked-out party bus and sample up to nine pizzas in one afternoon, no tab required. Created by Joseph Debenedictis and chef Clay Smith, the tour rolls like a movable feast, including at least one surprise stop. Tickets on Eventbrite.