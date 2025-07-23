Meet the menswear mogul bringing high fashion vibes to the GTA’s pizza scene

Wood-fired pizza hits differently at Cantina Amici, Vaughan’s latest Italian diner at 345 Millway Ave. Opened earlier this year, it blends the flavours of Naples with the comfort of a family spot— think trees sprouting from tables, vibrant plating and elevated dishes made with ingredients sourced from Italy.

“People want to go out and they want to feel free to have a good time,” says Antonio Caputo, one of the owners. The rest of the ownership group includes Will Aguilar, John Mpardakis and Caputo’s brother Luca, who serves as the creative force behind the restaurant menu.

Though this is Caputo’s first restaurant, it’s not his first time bringing Italian culture to Canada. Since arriving from Italy 16 years ago, he has built I Sarti Italian Menswear into a luxury boutique brand with four GTA locations. Still, he says, his dream has always been to bring Italian food to Canada.

“I go to Italy very often, so we haven’t lost that culture and that style of life, and that’s what I try to bring here in my businesses,” he says.

That’s exactly the approach behind Cantina Amici’s specialty, wood-fired pizza. Although rooted in Neapolitan tradition, a thicker crust adds a distinct Roman twist. Like the house-made breads, the dough is crafted in-house with flour imported from Italy, then left to rise for 48 to 90 hours. With a high hydration of nearly 85 per cent, the result is a light, airy base — leaving room to enjoy Cantina Amici’s handcrafted, authentic desserts.

Alongside expertly crafted inhouse pastas, menu highlights include grilled octopus, wild mushroom truffle risotto and a signature salad with red wine–roasted pears. With rotating specials and plenty of shareable boards, Cantina Amici’s menu invites repeat visits — because above all, Caputo wants you to stay a while.

“We hope people come here to interact and connect,” Caputo says. “I don’t want them to just eat and leave. I want them to spend time, enjoy the vibe and really take it in.”