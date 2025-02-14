What’s open and closed on Family Day 2025 in Toronto

Family Day is on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, and despite Toronto’s less-than-favourable weather of late, it’s the perfect opportunity to spend some quality time with loved ones! Here’s everything that’s open and closed in Toronto over the 2025 Family Day long weekend.

Public transit

TTC: The TTC will operate on a Sunday service. All TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but will start earlier (at approximately 6 a.m.). Any routes that don’t normally operate on Sundays won’t be in operation.

Government services

Banks and government services (including passport offices and Service Canada centres) will be closed on Monday.

Toronto Public Library

All library branches will be closed on Monday. You can return books and other materials when the library is closed, but they won’t be cleared from your account right away. Online services are always available.

Postal and delivery services

Canada Post will be open on Monday, so regular collection and delivery of mail will occur. FedEx, Purolator, and UPS will be closed on Monday.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Monday.

Alcohol

LCBO: All LCBO store locations will be closed on Monday, but will be open for regular hours over the weekend.

Wine Rack: Wine Rack stores are open throughout the Family Day long weekend, including Monday.

Restaurants and eateries

Many restaurants are open for Family Day feasts across the city! Click here for 10 of the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto.

Grocery stores

Rabba Fine Foods will be open (all Rabba locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

T&T Supermarket College Store (297 College St) and its new Downtown Store (26 Edward St) will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Eataly Yorkville (55 Bloor St W) will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bloor Street Independent City Market (55 Bloor St.) will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whole Foods in Yorkville (87 Avenue Road) and Square One (155 Square One Dr, Mississauga) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loblaws Carlton Street (60 Carlton St): Open from 7 am to 10 pm. Check your local store's holiday hours before heading over.

Metro College Park (444 Yonge St.) will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check your local Metro's store hours before heading over.

Galleria Supermarket (558 Yonge St and 351 Bloor St W): 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 865 York Mills Rd: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Malls

The Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Markville Shopping Centre (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Toronto Premium Outlets (9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

The following major shopping malls will be closed: Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Scarborough Town Centre.

Entertainment