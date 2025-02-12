Wiarton Willie is so fired as Ontario to get hit by twin snow storm wallops

As if Toronto needed any more proof that it was destined for a few more weeks of winter — Environment Canada is warning of significant snowfall for the region, beginning late this afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning. Torontonians can expect snow and ice pellet amounts of up to 25 centimetres across the city, with about two centimetres this afternoon and the heaviest snowfall hitting tonight, with peak snowfall rates of two to four centimetres per hour.

Apart from flurries — the wind will be fierce, gusting from 30-50 km/h. Although we have a high of minus 3 on Wednesday, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 13.

“This snowfall will impact the evening commute. Snow may become mixed with ice pellets late this evening and overnight for some areas,” leading to poor visibility, the warning states. “There is also a risk of freezing rain in the Hamilton and Burlington area late this evening and overnight.”

The temperature will rise to plus 1 by Thursday morning. Although snow is expected to end by the morning, it’ll remain cloudy and windy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries — expect rain near Lake Ontario, with wind gusting up to 60 km/h. The temperature will dip to minus 3 in the afternoon and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 10, rising to minus 8 by nightfall.

Valentine’s Day Friday will be chilly with a high of minus 5, but thankfully no flurries, just a mix of sun and clouds (so you could go ahead with your V-Day plans).

Heading into the weekend, an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow is also expected on Saturday and Sunday, so by the end of this weekend, Toronto can reach up to 35 centimetres of snow!

To prepare for the onslaught of flurries, the City of Toronto is declaring a Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather Event in Toronto, which will come into effect at 10 p.m. tonight.

“While the declarations are in effect, parking on roads designated as snow routes is prohibited. This will allow for winter maintenance equipment to efficiently clear and remove windrows left from snow clearing operations, as these can restrict traffic flow, interfere with pedestrians and parking, and obstruct sightlines,” the City stated. “Emergency service vehicles rely on clear roads to respond quickly to emergencies.”