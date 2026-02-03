This iconic restaurant is dropping Jamaican patties in the middle of the Toronto subway

If there’s one savoury guilty pleasure this city loves, it’s the Jamaican Beef Patty: and starting this Thursday, that quick bite might feel a little less guilty. What first arrived as a niche, community-centred cuisine in the 1950s has over the last few decades become one of Toronto’s most defining food staples. Caribbean cooking grew alongside the neighbourhoods that nurtured it, nowhere more visibly than along Eglinton West, better known as Little Jamaica.

And when the city came to love Caribbean flavours, Roywoods provided. A popular Toronto Caribbean restaurant founded by Regis Jay and David Isaias that became known for their incredibly authentic, wildly spicy, late night jerk chicken. After nearly a decade of serving up the city, the team behind Roywoods — the city’s most recognizable Jamaican restaurant — pens Roywoods Patty, a fast-serve patty kiosk inside TMU Station (formerly Dundas Station).

Opening this Thursday, February 5th, the new hot spot plans to bring their take on Jamaican patties to one of the busiest spots in the city — here to save the day offering one of the most satisfying grab-and-go lunch options. These handmade patties are baked fresh daily, but the real secret here: no seed oil. As the first Jamaican patty in the city to guarantee a ban on seed oils in their kitchen, these patties won’t break the bank or your diet, a growing point of interest for diners paying closer attention to ingredients, even

when it comes to classic comfort food.

The menu includes traditional and elevated fillings such as spicy beef with scotch bonnet heat, jerk chicken, curry shrimp, slow-braised oxtail, and a veggie option featuring callaloo and seasonal vegetables. Alongside patties, the kiosk will also provide that quick fix to your sweet treat obsession with baked treats, coffee, espresso, or tropical beverages to go with it.

Roywoods Patty will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Line 1 of the Yonge–University subway line.