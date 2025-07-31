We found the best jerk chicken in Toronto just in time for Caribana

Caribana is back (July 31 to Aug. 4) and so is the city’s craving for authentic jerk chicken. Our resident tasting chefs, Anthony Rose and Nuit Regular, blind-tasted six of Toronto’s top contenders to settle the score.

WINNER: RAP’S

“This one’s got the spice,” said Nuit, who loved the bold, balanced flavour. Anthony called it “a good jerk chicken,” praising the tender texture and that “little tingle” of heat. Moist, seasoned and “not dry

at all,” it was a unanimous win. “The flavour overall,” said Nuit, “is quite good.” 1541A Eglinton Ave. W., $17

TIED FOR RUNNER-UP: ALLWYN’S and MR. JERK

ALLWYN’S

“This one punches you in the face — in a good way,” said Nuit, who loved the hit of heat from Allwyn’s. Anthony agreed: “I like the spice in that.” The chicken had a deep, peppery flavour, though the slaw missed the mark. “Out ofall of them,” said Nuit, “this one stands out.” 4750 Yonge St., North York, $17.50

MR. JERK

“The jerk chicken is nice,” said Anthony, who liked the depth of flavours from Mr. Jerk. Nuit agreed it had “good aroma,” though found the rice a little “bland.” Anthony still chose this as his runner-up, noting that the jerk chicken “has more depth than some of the others.” 209 Wellesley St. E., $15

ALBERT’S

With its kabocha squash and colourful presentation, the jerk chicken dinner from Albert’s stood out. “That’s beautiful,” said Anthony. Nuit liked the creativity: “I love a kabocha!” But the jerk chicken itself didn’t earn such high praise: “I’m not getting the spice,” said Nuit. 542 St. Clair Ave. W., $19.49

TROPICAL JOE’S

“Pretty,” said Nuit about the presentation of Tropical Joe’s jerk chicken dinner. Anthony called it “the nicest looking plate,” and both liked the herbed potatoes. But the chicken? “Kind of bland,” said Nuit,

and “not balanced.” 1000 Gerrard St. E., $20.50

THE REAL JERK

“I wanted more punch,” said Anthony about the Real Jerk’s bird, which could’ve used a heavier hand with the seasoning. Nuit, on the other hand, appreciated the tenderness: “The meat was juicy, and the rice and coleslaw arereally good,” she said. 647 College St., $19.95