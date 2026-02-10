HomeTravelThis downtown Toronto pod hotel is going all-in on affordable stays for...
This downtown Toronto pod hotel is going all-in on affordable stays for solo travellers

Nisean Lorde
Nisean Lorde

Sleek capsule hotels are all the rage in Japan, and now Toronto is getting its own version right in the middle of downtown.  The Pod-Inn is the city’s first pod-type hotel! It’s designed for solo travellers and budget-conscious guests (including students) and offers compact sleeping pods that are built into a shared bunk-style area.

It’s the kind of setup that will make you feel like you’re literally sleeping in a wall!

 

The pods are small, sure, but they include cozy bedding (including memory-foam mattresses and premium pillows), lighting controls, charging ports, a smart TV, and a small closet or secure storage (depending on the unit type).

The hotel offers small pods geared toward solo travellers and large pods for two, as well as private-room formats like a Single Pod Room (a larger private unit for one, with a desk) and a Double Pod Room with a bunk layout.

The washrooms and shower “cabinets” are shared, but the hotel says they’re clean, well-maintained and stocked with essentials.

Guests can expect small-but-comfy spaces, as well as shared areas to hang out and get work done, including a large kitchen and dining area, a lounge, a study room/working zone, free Wi-Fi, private phone booths, laundry facilities, showers, lockers, luggage storage, fresh linen and towels, complimentary coffee/tea and free breakfast!

 

And if the idea of meeting new people isn’t terrifying, Pod-Inn is big into socials, with guest-mixing activities like movie nights, game nights, mixers/meet-and-greets, reading-corner swaps and skill-sharing workshops (from photography and travel blogging to digital marketing).

If nothing else, it’s a very Toronto take on capsule living, and a one-of-a-kind stay you’ll want to experience at least once.

Pod-Inn Hotel is located at 237 Simcoe St. Check-in is from 2 pm until 11 pm, with check-out at 11 am. Prices start at $49+ per night. Follow @pod_inn_hotel for more info.

