This downtown Toronto pod hotel is going all-in on affordable stays for solo travellers

Sleek capsule hotels are all the rage in Japan, and now Toronto is getting its own version right in the middle of downtown. The Pod-Inn is the city’s first pod-type hotel! It’s designed for solo travellers and budget-conscious guests (including students) and offers compact sleeping pods that are built into a shared bunk-style area.

It’s the kind of setup that will make you feel like you’re literally sleeping in a wall!

The pods are small, sure, but they include cozy bedding (including memory-foam mattresses and premium pillows), lighting controls, charging ports, a smart TV, and a small closet or secure storage (depending on the unit type).

The hotel offers small pods geared toward solo travellers and large pods for two, as well as private-room formats like a Single Pod Room (a larger private unit for one, with a desk) and a Double Pod Room with a bunk layout.

The washrooms and shower “cabinets” are shared, but the hotel says they’re clean, well-maintained and stocked with essentials.

Guests can expect small-but-comfy spaces, as well as shared areas to hang out and get work done, including a large kitchen and dining area, a lounge, a study room/working zone, free Wi-Fi, private phone booths, laundry facilities, showers, lockers, luggage storage, fresh linen and towels, complimentary coffee/tea and free breakfast!

And if the idea of meeting new people isn’t terrifying, Pod-Inn is big into socials, with guest-mixing activities like movie nights, game nights, mixers/meet-and-greets, reading-corner swaps and skill-sharing workshops (from photography and travel blogging to digital marketing).

If nothing else, it’s a very Toronto take on capsule living, and a one-of-a-kind stay you’ll want to experience at least once.

Pod-Inn Hotel is located at 237 Simcoe St. Check-in is from 2 pm until 11 pm, with check-out at 11 am. Prices start at $49+ per night. Follow @pod_inn_hotel for more info.