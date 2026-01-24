Las Vegas casinos luring Canadian travellers with money at par deals

For Toronto travellers desperate to break free from the Polar vortex, the much-maligned and much-warmer United States just got a little friendlier to the loonie. Las Vegas casinos, at least three so far, are offering “Canadian at Par” promotions, and given the Canadian dollar is worth only .73 cents south of the border, it adds up to significant savings.

Las Vegas, located in the dessert (yes, warm) state of Nevada, has average February temperatures of 19-degrees celsius.

Circa Resort and Casino, the D Las Vegas, and Golden Gate Hotel and Casino are the three casinos that have so far been accepting Canadian dollars at equal value to the U.S. dollar for hotel stays, drinks, and, of course, all that wonderful gaming. The program runs through Aug. 31, and includes up to $500 in slot promotional play.

Derek Stevens, CEO of the three hotels, who apparently has ties to Canada, which according to a CTV article, inspired the promotion. “I grew up right across the lake from Windsor,” he said. “I spent a lot of my late teens visiting great places in Windsor, and I want to invite Canada back to Las Vegas.”

And Vegas isn’t the only American tourist area missing that influx of loonies this time of year.

For Torontonians craving winter adventures, several Vermont ski resorts offer similar perks. Jay Peak Resort, Burke Mountain Resort, and occasionally Smugglers’ Notch Resort are rolling out “Canadian at Par” or equivalent deals, letting you pay with Canadian cash for lift tickets or lodging at 1:1 value.

Pro tip: cash is king. Most of these deals require physical Canadian paper money or bags full of waterfowl-covered gold coins to unlock the full benefit.