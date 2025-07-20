This Ontario provincial park might have the most crystal clear waters you’ve ever seen

It’s beach season and Ontario is filled with mesmerizing, crystal clear blue water lakes and long sandy beaches that are ripe for exploration. But perhaps one of the most Insta-worthy is Blue Lake Provincial Park, one of the largest parks in the province.

The campgrounds are located northwest of Vermilion Bay in the Kenora District and can be accessed via Ontario Highway 647.

After going for a dip in the park’s sparkling blue waters, visitors can participate in all types of water activities — everything from kayaking to power-boating and stand-up paddleboarding.

Families can take a canoe out onto Blue Lake and explore for the afternoon, streaming by varied wildlife, sandy beaches and even an abandoned Mica mine site on Cobble Lake. If fishing is your thing, Blue Lake is popular for trout, smallmouth bass and northern pike. Walleye and musky can also be caught in the area but are challenging to catch (even for experienced anglers). Nearby Corner Lake and the Indian Lake chain are also popular fishing holes for walleye.

The more adventurous can go on hiking trails, ranging from easy to interpretive trails and longer day hikes.

For a more advanced hike — visitors can attempt the 11 km Goblin Lake Trail. It’s a full day’s trek that trails the edge of Goblin Lake and explores the wilds of Northern Ontario (just remember to bring a snack and plenty of water). For easier routes, the 1 km Boulder Ridge Trail will take about 30 minutes to hike, allowing trekkers to walk through “a forest created by fire, onto a ridge made by ice, and over sands carried by rivers now dry”, according to Ontario Parks. The 1 km Spruce Fen Boardwalk Trail will take trekkers through a Black Spruce fen and a beaver pond environment (bonus: the trail is an actual boardwalk and is wheelchair accessible).

For those interested in wildlife, the boreal forest is home to various bird species. Bird watchers can often spot the Common Loon soaring through the evening sky. Bald Eagles as well as many forest-dwelling songbirds are also common.

The park is also the best place for camping. For car campers, the site offers everything form private tent pads to pull-through sites with parking areas. Half of the campsites offer electrical hookups, and amenities such as water taps, comfort stations, and laundry facilities are nearby. For group camping, Blue Lake has two group campsites that can accommodate anywhere from 40 to 140 people. Water taps are nearby with vault toilets r on site or close by. ​Campers can also enjoy some additional comfort in the park’s trailer-equipped campsites!

Blue Lake Provincial Park, located at 1722 ON-647, Vermilion Bay, Ont., will be open until Sept. 29 this year. After exploring Blue Lake Provincial Park, check out this charming beach town, which is a short drive from Toronto and home to towering sand dunes, as well as these five stunning white sand beaches near the city.

Other blue water lakes in Ontario…