Toronto just got a hidden dessert shop that will transport you straight to 90s Tokyo

Ever dreamed of stepping into Tokyo’s retro streets? Queen West’s Lost in Tokyo makes it happen. Hidden inside a vintage clothing store, it’s Toronto’s first parfait-only shop, blending intricate desserts with a heavy dose of anime nostalgia.

The menu at Lost in Tokyo is a dessert lover’s dream, with each layer illustrated and explained. Tropical Love stacks yogurt snow ice, caramel-roasted pineapple, brown sugar boba and Singapore sling sorbet, topped with caramel almond brittle. Other highlights include Matcha Mystery, Peach Bliss and Sailor Melon. For fall, the chestnut parfait layers coffee jelly, sesame ice cream and cookie crumbs — a perfectly cosy indulgence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lost in Tokyo (@lostintokyo.parfait)

Parfaits have long been a dessert staple in Japan, where they’re treated as high art. Rooted in French culinary traditions, the Japanese parfait took off in the Showa era (1926–1989), becoming a symbol of indulgence and cuteness. Specialty parfait shops are a dime a dozen in Tokyo, offering everything from classic fruit-and-cream iterations to avant-garde creations. Lost in Tokyo pays homage to this legacy, bringing a slice of that culture to Toronto.

The shop itself is a vibe — a cosy, ’90s Japan esthetic dripping with charm. Posters from your favourite anime line the walls, and statues of iconic characters add to the nostalgia. There’s even a “fish tank table” for Instagram-worthy shots. From the vintage dolls to the shelves filled with potted plants and ceramics, every corner screams Showa era nostalgia. It’s like stepping into a candy-coloured time capsule, where every detail transports you straight to retro Tokyo streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lost in Tokyo (@lostintokyo.parfait)

Owner Zoe Yu called the first month “the happiest and busiest of my life” in an Instagram post, sharing how the shop’s popularity exceeded expectations. She added, “While this means increased sales, it also brings responsibility, and I care deeply about everyone’s experience. I want Lost in Tokyo to be a space where employees, customers, and I can all enjoy.” After a short closure for upgrades, Lost in Tokyo is now open for walk-ins — except for the fish tank table, which remains by reservation only.

Parfaits start at $13.90 and are worth every penny for the meticulous artisanship. Wash it all down with one of Lost in Tokyo’s inventive drinks, like caramel matcha or melon soda — an iconic Japanese fizzy, fruity treat served with a scoop of ice cream.

Lost in Tokyo is located at 511 Queen St. W. and is open daily from 12 to 8 p.m