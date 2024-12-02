Toronto gets a taste of Kawartha Dairy’s famous cottage country ice cream

For over 85 years, Kawartha Dairy has been creating more than just premium ice cream — it’s been a part of Ontario’s holiday traditions and family memories. Now, the 100 per cent Canadian, family-owned company is bringing its signature charm to Toronto with a new location at 888 Danforth Avenue.

The story of Kawartha Dairy began in 1937 when Jack and Ila Crowe took a chance on a small-town dairy in Bobcaygeon. Back then, milk deliveries were made by horse and buggy, with ice cut from nearby lakes to keep things cold. By the 1960s, the company expanded beyond Bobcaygeon, opening its first retail store in Minden. This new spot, with its walk-up windows, quickly became a go-to for summer visitors and locals alike.

In the 1950s, Jack Crowe honed his ice cream-making skills at the Ontario Agricultural College in Guelph. His commitment to quality laid the groundwork for a tradition that lives on today, with Kawartha Dairy still using fresh milk and fresh cream from local farms to craft their signature rich and creamy dairy products.

This holiday season, Kawartha Dairy invites you to Try the Taste of Holiday Traditions. Indulge in limited-time flavours like Kawartha Candy Cane Ice Cream, Egg Nog Ice Cream and Reindeer Magic Ice Cream — perfect as a cone or in a custom made milkshake. Whether it’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane or a new holiday ritual, every treat is a reminder of Kawartha’s commitment to quality and community.

At the new Danforth store, you’ll find over 50 ice cream flavours, alongside other favourites like butter, milk and their famous Egg Nog — all crafted with the same family-first values that have guided Kawartha Dairy for generations. It’s more than just a shop; it’s a little taste of cottage country in the city.

With 13 stores across Ontario and growing partnerships with scoop shops and grocers, Kawartha Dairy continues to bring its time-honoured traditions to more communities, proving that some things truly never go out of style.

Visit Kawartha Dairy at 888 Danforth Avenue and make your holidays a little sweeter. Indulge in limited-time holiday treats