The hottest fashion trends on the streets of Toronto this summer

We’re officially ready for a Toronto summer, and that means Torontonians are showing more skin in their outfits — finding ways to stay cool from the heat, while dressing cool on the streets. From lace concoctions to a very camp (literally) accessory, here are the top fashion trends to look out for on the streets of Toronto this summer.

Scarf it up

Silk scarves have been a trending accessory for a little while now, but this summer, we’re kicking it up a couple notches. Full scarf print looks are all the rage, from matching sets to flowy caftans. Often in silk, this trend will do the heavy lifting to keep you cool. Check out Maje’s summery green take on the trend at the Eaton Centre.

Lots of lace

A natural progression of the recent boho resurgence, lace and eyelet are having a moment. Lucky for us, these fabrics are also super breathable, thanks to the open knit and light colouring. Pair with more gorpcore shoes or edgy accessories for a bit of contrast. Lace-trimmed silk skirts are especially in — like Danish fashion brand Sofie Schnoor’s Sarai skirt at the west end’s Frock boutique.

Pop of poplin

If you prefer staying a little covered up in the summer to stay safe from the sun, enter poplin pants. Fluid, breezy and light as air, they’re as comfortable as your favourite sweats and yet stylish enough to take you from the office to after-work drinks. Try on Left on Friday’s version at their soon-to-open Queen West flagship this summer.

Keep it camp

A camp counsellor-approved trend has made it all the way to the runway this season — and now, into our local shops. When Miu Miu tied some paracord bag charms onto the very functional-looking, overflowing bags sported by models at their spring 2024 show, as well as paracords in lieu of laces, the DIY, high-low style took off. Suddenly brands like Veronica Beard and Roxanne Assoulin were adding paracord accents and accessories to their new collections, and TikTok exploded with fashion influencers “Miu Miu-ifying” their bags and shoes. It’s a trend that is basically made for summer: reminiscent of those camp days of braided ropes tied around wrists and ankles, it also adds the cutest pop of colour to any outfit (and is pretty low effort, high reward). We suggest going full DIY for this one; grab some paracord in colours of your choosing from Canadian Tire or Michael’s and braid, knot and accessorize to your heart’s desire. Opt for an anklet, hook your creation to a keychain on your favourite bag or swap out your laces for cords on your summer sneakers.

Mad about plaid

We called this one — summer plaid is pretty much going to be everywhere this season. While you might associate the print with autumnal shades, tartan and more ’90s grunge looks, it’s getting a sunny facelift this year. Think bright green ginghams, pink patterned linen and red picnic dresses. Shop our top plaid, gingham and check print pieces here.

Do the polka (dot)

In case plaid isn’t your thing, there’s another pattern that’s making its mark this summer: polka dots. Spotted (pun intended) on the runway at many a spring/summer 2025 show, this classic print will lend a little retro edge to your warm weather wardrobe. Celebrities including Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber and Sydney Sweeney have all been recently seen sporting polka dots, ranging from swimwear to red carpet apparel. Thanks to the endurance of this print, you can pretty much find it anywhere, in any fabrication: try a brown linen dress to keep it casual and comfortable, a full red midi skirt to stay true to the trend’s retro roots, a breezy silk slip dress or mix and match patterns with this triangle bikini top.