You’re about to see this trending print everywhere in Toronto this summer

The picnic-perfect pattern has emerged as this season’s winning trend. From plaid to gingham, checks with a super-summery twist are everywhere, so Jeanne Beker helped us source the best of these criss-crossed and cool prints for the ideal warm weather wardrobe refresh.
A. PUFFED SLEEVE TOP
“I love the smocking; this looks very retro and feminine. It’s a little folkloric, and there’s so many different ways you can wear it.” Mala Boutique, SALE $273, 97 Joseph St., Port Carling
B. KICK FLARE JEANS
With a fitted leg and perfect ankle grazing length, these red gingham kick flare jeans are too cute for the summer. Tusk, $190, 888 Queen St. W.
C. TOTE
An oversized tote perfect as a work bag, an extra chic diaper bag or for a weekend getaway, the bright plaid is so summer-forward. Ela, $110, elahandbags.com
D. SCRUNCHIE
Give even your simple ponytail an upgrade with this adorable green gingham scrunchie, double layered for plenty of volume. ARMED Jewelry, $15, upandarmed.com
E. BIKINI
“I like this little two-piece, it looks so cute and it’s a really nice cut.” Sandpipers, Top: $145 Bottoms: $132, 87 Yorkville Ave.
F. SKIRT
“I love the big check and the length is great — this looks nice and cool for the summer.” Gravitypope, $435, 1010 Queen St. W.
G. SHOULDER BAG
“The design of this bag is so unexpected, and it looks nice and roomy.” Te Koop, $79.99, 421 Queen St. W.
H. RUNNER
Made from recycled cotton with a flat rubber sole, these blue and white checked shoes are an unexpected seasonal staple. SALE $75
I. NECKLACE
Add a little gingham to your jewelry, too, with this checkered flag pendant in a gold finish. Philistine, $38, 928 Queen St. W.
J. HEADBAND
This seersucker headband gathers at the front to keep that sweaty hair off your foreheard all summer long. Lululemon, $22, 9350 Yonge St.
K. MINI DRESS
“It’s flouncy; it’s a really sweet little sundress. The cut of it looks really feminine and romantic and flirty.” Aritzia, $98, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.
L. ONE-PIECE
Toronto swimwear brand knows what they’re doing, and this one-piece swimsuit is no exception with an adjustable drawstring at the front and thick, supportive straps. Visual Mood, $159, visualmood.com
M. MARY JANES
The most darling way to add a plaid kick in your step, this burgundy and brown pattern is going to be your new neutral. 100% Silk Shop, $235, 1558 Dupont St.
N. SHEER SOCKS
Frock, $58, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.
O. SHORTS
With an elasticated waist and seersucker blend, these black and white shorts are ultra-comfortable and warm weather approved. Ssense, $225
P. MAXI DRESS
It doesn’t get better than this strapless plaid dress, and the smocking at the chest helps keep it secure and stylish. Frock, $218, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.