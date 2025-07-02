You’re about to see this trending print everywhere in Toronto this summer

The picnic-perfect pattern has emerged as this season’s winning trend. From plaid to gingham, checks with a super-summery twist are everywhere, so Jeanne Beker helped us source the best of these criss-crossed and cool prints for the ideal warm weather wardrobe refresh.

A. PUFFED SLEEVE TOP

“I love the smocking; this looks very retro and feminine. It’s a little folkloric, and there’s so many different ways you can wear it.” Mala Boutique, SALE $273, 97 Joseph St., Port Carling

B. KICK FLARE JEANS

With a fitted leg and perfect ankle grazing length, these red gingham kick flare jeans are too cute for the summer. Tusk, $190, 888 Queen St. W.

C. TOTE

An oversized tote perfect as a work bag, an extra chic diaper bag or for a weekend getaway, the bright plaid is so summer-forward. Ela, $110, elahandbags.com

D. SCRUNCHIE

Give even your simple ponytail an upgrade with this adorable green gingham scrunchie, double layered for plenty of volume. ARMED Jewelry, $15, upandarmed.com

E. BIKINI

“I like this little two-piece, it looks so cute and it’s a really nice cut.” Sandpipers, Top: $145 Bottoms: $132, 87 Yorkville Ave.

F. SKIRT

“I love the big check and the length is great — this looks nice and cool for the summer.” Gravitypope, $435, 1010 Queen St. W.

G. SHOULDER BAG

“The design of this bag is so unexpected, and it looks nice and roomy.” Te Koop, $79.99, 421 Queen St. W.

H. RUNNER

Made from recycled cotton with a flat rubber sole, these blue and white checked shoes are an unexpected seasonal staple. SALE $75

I. NECKLACE

Add a little gingham to your jewelry, too, with this checkered flag pendant in a gold finish. Philistine, $38, 928 Queen St. W.

J. HEADBAND

This seersucker headband gathers at the front to keep that sweaty hair off your foreheard all summer long. Lululemon, $22, 9350 Yonge St.

K. MINI DRESS

“It’s flouncy; it’s a really sweet little sundress. The cut of it looks really feminine and romantic and flirty.” Aritzia, $98, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

L. ONE-PIECE

Toronto swimwear brand knows what they’re doing, and this one-piece swimsuit is no exception with an adjustable drawstring at the front and thick, supportive straps. Visual Mood, $159, visualmood.com

M. MARY JANES

The most darling way to add a plaid kick in your step, this burgundy and brown pattern is going to be your new neutral. 100% Silk Shop, $235, 1558 Dupont St.

N. SHEER SOCKS

Frock, $58, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

O. SHORTS

With an elasticated waist and seersucker blend, these black and white shorts are ultra-comfortable and warm weather approved. Ssense, $225

P. MAXI DRESS

It doesn’t get better than this strapless plaid dress, and the smocking at the chest helps keep it secure and stylish. Frock, $218, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

