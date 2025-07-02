HomeShoppingYou're about to see this trending print everywhere in Toronto this summer
fashion summer plaid feature pic copy
Shopping

You’re about to see this trending print everywhere in Toronto this summer

Julia Mastroianni
Julia Mastroianni

The picnic-perfect pattern has emerged as this season’s winning trend. From plaid to gingham, checks with a super-summery twist are everywhere, so Jeanne Beker helped us source the best of these criss-crossed and cool prints for the ideal warm weather wardrobe refresh. 

fashion sumer plaid abcde copy

A. PUFFED SLEEVE TOP

“I love the smocking; this looks very retro and feminine. It’s a little folkloric, and there’s so many different ways you can wear it.” Mala Boutique, SALE $273, 97 Joseph St., Port Carling

B. KICK FLARE JEANS

With a fitted leg and perfect ankle grazing length, these red gingham kick flare jeans are too cute for the summer. Tusk, $190, 888 Queen St. W.

C. TOTE

An oversized tote perfect as a work bag, an extra chic diaper bag or for a weekend getaway, the bright plaid is so summer-forward. Ela, $110, elahandbags.com

D. SCRUNCHIE

Give even your simple ponytail an upgrade with this adorable green gingham scrunchie, double layered for plenty of volume. ARMED Jewelry, $15, upandarmed.com

E. BIKINI

“I like this little two-piece, it looks so cute and it’s a really nice cut.” Sandpipers, Top: $145 Bottoms: $132, 87 Yorkville Ave.

fashion summer plaid fghij copyF. SKIRT

“I love the big check and the length is great — this looks nice and cool for the summer.” Gravitypope, $435, 1010 Queen St. W.

G. SHOULDER BAG

“The design of this bag is so unexpected, and it looks nice and roomy.” Te Koop, $79.99, 421 Queen St. W. 

H. RUNNER

Made from recycled cotton with a flat rubber sole, these blue and white checked shoes are an unexpected seasonal staple. SALE $75

I. NECKLACE

Add a little gingham to your jewelry, too, with this checkered flag pendant in a gold finish. Philistine, $38, 928 Queen St. W.

J. HEADBAND

This seersucker headband gathers at the front to keep that sweaty hair off your foreheard all summer long. Lululemon, $22, 9350 Yonge St. 

K. MINI DRESS

“It’s flouncy; it’s a really sweet little sundress. The cut of it looks really feminine and romantic and flirty.” Aritzia, $98, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

fashion summer plaid lmnop copy

L. ONE-PIECE

Toronto swimwear brand knows what they’re doing, and this one-piece swimsuit is no exception with an adjustable drawstring at the front and thick, supportive straps. Visual Mood, $159, visualmood.com

M. MARY JANES

The most darling way to add a plaid kick in your step, this burgundy and brown pattern is going to be your new neutral. 100% Silk Shop, $235, 1558 Dupont St.

N. SHEER SOCKS

Frock, $58, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

O. SHORTS

With an elasticated waist and seersucker blend, these black and white shorts are ultra-comfortable and warm weather approved. Ssense, $225

P. MAXI DRESS

It doesn’t get better than this strapless plaid dress, and the smocking at the chest helps keep it secure and stylish. Frock, $218, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

For Jeanne Beker’s top boho picks, click here.

Great Reads

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Post City Magazines, Inc.
Website by Web Publisher PRO