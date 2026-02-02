Some of the most coveted Toronto Blue Jays seats just went on sale

Toronto’s most unique game-day perch is back for another season.

Sportsnet Grill, the stadium-facing restaurant tucked inside the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, has opened online bookings for its coveted field view window tables for the 2026 baseball season, giving diners a straight-on sightline into the Rogers Centre. If you’ve ever wanted a front-row view of the game without having to buy a seat, this is about as close as it gets.

It’s a good spot to catch the Jays during batting practice, or follow the game inning-by-inning while sitting at a table with fries and a pint. The restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling windows look directly onto the field, and you can hear the stadium audio as play unfolds!

Reservations are online-only through OpenTable, and window tables are set up for groups of two to six. Bookings for March, April, and May home games opened this morning, while games on June 1 and beyond will roll out one month in advance of each game date.

Keep in mind that there’s a per-person viewing fee for game-time window tables:

$30 per person for premium games, like the home opener, Canada Day, and matchups against the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets

$20 per person for non-premium games

A minimum food-and-drink spend also applies: $60 per adult and $30 per child under 12. If you’re not looking to pay a viewing fee, Sportsnet Grill also takes window-table requests for batting practice (with no viewing fee, no minimum spend and no credit card required), but you’ll need to give up the table 30 minutes before first pitch.

The recommended booking times for batting practice are at 11:00 am for 1:00 pm games, 1:00 pm for 3:00 pm games and 4:30 pm or 5:00 pm for 7:00 pm games. When booking online, just request a window table in the comments! For more info, visit www.sportsnetgrill.ca/baseball.

Thankfully, there’ll be plenty to watch when the 2026 season gets underway! The Jays have locked down Vladimir Guerrero Jr. long-term with a 14-year, $500 million extension, while also adding Dylan Cease, Tyler Rogers and Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto.