Japanese baseball star Okamoto’s Blue Jays decision came down to a very adorable family vote

The Toronto Blue Jays just landed Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto, and fans might have his daughter to thank. Toronto agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract with Okamoto, including a $5 million signing bonus and no opt-outs, according to reports.

Under MLB’s posting agreement with Nippon Professional Baseball, the Blue Jays will also owe the Yomiuri Giants (Okamoto’s former team) a posting fee of about $10.875 million.

At an introductory news conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Okamoto said he loves the city and is excited about the team.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity. I am very happy to join the Blue Jays,” he said, adding that he’ll work hard every day and do his best for the team.

“Thank you for your support. Nice to meet you. Go Blue Jays.”

But there was one major detail that made the signing feel like more of a family decision.

Okamoto said he laid out all 30 MLB team logos in front of his daughter and asked which one she liked most. Her pick? The Jays.

It’s a major career leap for Okamoto, but he arrives in Toronto with a killer résumé. The 29-year-old is a six-time NPB All-Star and has 248 career home runs over 11 seasons with Yomiuri. He only played 69 games in 2025 after a left elbow injury, but still hit .327 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs. Since debuting with the Giants in 2015, he’s been one of Japan’s most consistent power threats, including a run of six straight 30-homer seasons from 2018 to 2023.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base, Okamoto is expected to see most of his time at third, according to reports, deepening the Jays’ lineup as they push for another long playoff run.

Okamoto’s deal is also the latest move in what’s been a strong offseason for the Jays, who signed pitcher Dylan Cease (seven-year deal worth $210 million), KBO MVP Cody Ponce (three years, $30 million), and reliever Tyler Rogers (three years, $37 million).