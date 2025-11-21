Geary Avenue is turning into Toronto’s biggest winter street celebration this December

Gearu Avenue is filled with creative energy, an enviable indie food scene, and even a modern-day banya bathhouse. And now this December, we can add Toronto’s biggest winter street celebration to the list.

On Saturday, Dec 6, the Geary Winter Block Party will spill across the strip, turning 1.2 kilometres of former industrial street into a corridor of art installations, DJ performances and tons of delicious food!

Part of the appeal is the area itself. Geary Ave runs along the north side of the Canadian Pacific rail corridor between Ossington Ave and Primrose Ave. It was once lined with factories and industrial firms, but the street has been steadily reshaping into a patchwork of creative spaces, breweries and restaurants.

The December block party comes on the heels of Geary’s end-of-summer event back in September! The all-day event took over the strip with a dense network of mini-festivals hosted by bars, studios and restaurants, so we’ll likely see the same for the winter party.

As for vendors, we’re still waiting on the official list, but we know that Macedo Winery will be serving up warm mulled wine for just $10, plus espresso all day to keep you cozy! The spot will also serve $5 Happy Hour wines every hour (so there’s always something to cheers to).

As of publication, organizers are still looking for more vendors and artists to join their roster; application forms are available via the Geary Block Party Instagram page.

The Geary Winter Block Party takes place on Dec. 6-7, from 2 pm to 2 am, on Geary Ave.

And the Winter Block Party isn't the only option for holiday cheer this season, check out 15 of the best Christmas and holiday markets in Toronto this year. If you're looking for tasty holiday cuisine, Toronto's Winter Village is getting a delicious Michelin-worthy makeover.