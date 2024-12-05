This Toronto mall is hosting free holiday activities all month long

A Toronto mall is transforming into a holiday destination full of free events.

A hidden gem in the North York community, Yorkgate Mall, located at 1 Yorkgate Blvd., is launching an entire month of fun holiday activities for the whole family — and they’re all totally free!

Yorkgate Mall, a two-level community shopping centre located just east of Highway 400, is the perfect one-stop shopping experience for Torontonians. With ample parking, easy access to transit and over 60 stores, services and restaurants, the mall is a favourite for visitors in the community, and with a plethora of Christmas activities to enjoy over the holiday season, it’s being transformed into a true winter wonderland.

Every Saturday before Christmas, Yorkgate Mall will be hosting all kinds of merry events to make your shopping experience even more festive. On December 7, enjoy free cookie decorating for the kids — along with a visit from the official Sesame Street Cookie Monster himself! And to sweeten the deal, don’t miss out on a shopping bonus; once you spend $15 before tax at any Yorkgate Mall retailer, you’ll receive a free snowflake mug.

On December 14, shop around at a special vendor’s market featuring comics, toys and collectibles, as well as a special appearance from your favourite superhero characters. Make sure the kids don’t miss the free Elf on a Shelf game from 1-4 p.m., with hourly prizes to make the stakes even higher! The shopping bonus for this day of activities will be a free holiday bell tree ornament once you spend $15 before tax at any Yorkgate Mall retailer.

On December 21, a holiday pop-up market will take over the mall from 12-5 p.m., making shopping for loved ones even easier. Take a break between 2-4 p.m. to enjoy a free Christmas concert, and enter for a chance to win some great prizes!

Finally, on Monday, December 23, prepare for a big day with a special meet and greet with Mrs. Claus from 1-4 p.m., as well as a Christmas concert from 2-4 p.m.

“These events are a great opportunity for families to come out and get involved in some fun, free Christmas activities,” says Chris Couch, marketing associate at Yorkgate Mall. “We hope to help provide an exciting and entertaining experience for our customers.”

If you want to meet the big man himself, Santa will be right at Yorkgate Mall every Saturday and Sunday before Christmas, as well as on December 23 and December 24, from 1-4 p.m. Everyone who visits with Santa will receive a free 4” x 6” professional photo with a frame, as well as a large candy cane and a Santa activity book.

You can also receive an Official Nice List Certificate, directly from Santa and his Chief Elf!

If all this festive cheer gets you into the spirit of giving back, Yorkgate Mall is making that even easier with a toy drive, in support of Toy Mountain till December 20. Drop off an unwrapped toy for less fortunate children in the community and The Salvation Army will deliver these toys in time for Christmas morning. Age groups for toy donations are 0-13 years old. Donation Box is located on the lower level, beside Global Electronics.

“With support from our shoppers, our retailers and local agencies, this program will help make a difference in the lives of thousands of children on Christmas morning,” says Couch. “As the need in our community continues to grow, we are asking for the public’s help with this year’s Toy Drive.”

With so many amazing opportunities to get some seasonal shopping done while enjoying free Christmas events, Yorkgate Mall is a true holiday destination in the city this winter.