These 6 Toronto restaurants still have New Year’s Day brunch reservations

Still haven’t made plans for New Year’s Day brunch? Don’t panic — we’ve got you covered! These six Toronto spots are serving up delicious dishes and bubbly, with last-minute reservations still up for grabs. Whether you’re craving a decadent eggs Benny or a fresh twist on the classic mimosas, here’s where to start 2024 with a satisfying bite. But hurry — these spots won’t last long!

Alder

Alder, part of chef Patrick Kriss’s Michelin-recognized Alo Food Group, is known for Mediterranean-inspired dishes cooked over a wood-fired grill. This holiday season, Alder offers a 2-course prix fixe brunch menu for $50 per person. Guests can choose an appetizer and a main course from a selection of classic Alder brunch options — perfect for celebrating without the stress of cooking.

Oretta

Oretta in Midtown is a fiercely Italian restaurant designed for special occasions, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and seating for 200 guests. Its $40 bottomless brunch is a standout, offering unlimited mimosas alongside plates of pasta, pizza and fritto di calamari. Don’t miss the must-order dish — Uova burrata e tartufo.

Joni Restaurant

Joni Restaurant offers a refined farm-to-table dining experience led by chef Jonathan Williams. Known for its seasonal menus and sustainable ingredients, Joni blends contemporary techniques with a focus on freshness. Celebrate New Year’s Day in style with their buffet-style brunch for $95 per person—an elegant start to 2024.

Louix Louis

Louix Louis in downtown Toronto is offering a lavish New Year’s Day brunch designed to elevate your holiday celebration. Seafood lovers can indulge in a bountiful seafood sharing platter featuring mussels, shrimp cocktail, crab claws, and fresh oysters. Finish with a seasonal Pumpkin Cheesecake for a truly regal start to the new year.

1 Kitchen

1 Kitchen Toronto delivers farm-to-table fare in a sleek, zero-waste space where sustainability meets style. With cold-pressed cocktails, biodynamic wines and a menu packed with vibrant dishes like the Egg White Frittata and the 1 Kitchen Brunch Burger, it’s the perfect spot to indulge mindfully. Whether you’re after something light or hearty, this modern spot satisfies with every bite, all served in a bright, conservatory-inspired setting.

Old School

In Little Italy, pancakes take centre stage at Old School, especially the standout Blueberry Hill. Served in a cast-iron pan, these pancakes come loaded with blueberry compote, bacon and a generous ice cream–sized scoop of brown sugar butter — pure indulgence at your table.