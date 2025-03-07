Get the inside scoop on the two hottest restaurants opening this spring on Ossington

Peanut Gallery Hospitality seems to be on a mission to offer the best hangout spots with good eats in the west end. The company behind Papi Chulo‘s, Aleria and others is opening two new spots, Papi & Rosita’s and Little Ese, this spring.

At Papi & Rosita, “guests can look forward to a larger venue that retains the fun atmosphere of Papi Chulos,” says Elena Arsenov of Peanut Gallery Hospitality. “The new space features a unique restaurant design spread across two levels, complete with two bars, making it ideal for larger groups and private events. The menu promises to excite with a variety of delicious options.”

The exact offerings at Papi & Rosita are still being finalized, Arsenov says, but it will certainly include tacos, pizza and pasta, among other hearty favourites across various popular cuisines.

Papi & Rosita is slated to open at 198 Ossington Avenue, a space selected because of its proximity to Papi Chulo’s. Little Ese, meanwhile, will also be located nearby at 875 Queen Street W. It’ll take over the former home of Italian restaurant Noce, which suddenly and quietly closed in the fall of 2024.

“The Queen West neighbourhood has always been a favourite, and this particular corner, located across from Trinity Bellwoods Park, is always bustling with people during the spring and summer,” Arsenov says. “When the opportunity to take over this space arose, we were eager to make Little Ese a reality.”

The group is aiming for Little Ese to become the go-to neighbourhood hangout, as it will boast a lively atmosphere perfect for watching sports or enjoying time on the patio. The menu is set to offer shareables like pizza, pasta and wings. Everything about Little Ese, Arsenov says, is perfect for socializing and hanging out with loved ones.

Peanut Gallery Hospitality is also the restaurant group behind Toronto eateries Greek & Co., and Nonna’s Italian.