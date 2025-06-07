Here are 5 nude beaches in and near Toronto to enjoy this summer

While many may blush at the thought of stripping down to their birthday suits in a public space, nude beaches can be the perfect way to help you accept the skin you’re in. Beachgoers often feel a sense of freedom at these clothing-optional beaches (almost like they’re shedding societal norms), and most naturists are comfortable enough that they won’t stare or ogle at other beachgoers anyway.

To make the experience even more comfortable for visitors in Toronto, a new pilot project launching this summer will ban jet skis, powerboats and sailboats from within 200 metres of the shoreline at Hanlan’s Point Beach, Toronto’s only clothing-optional beach. Meant to enhance safety for beachgoers, buoys have been installed and the Toronto Police Marine Unit will be patrolling the area regularly to ensure compliance.

Whether you’re a clothing-optional enthusiast or want to try being a nudist out for the first time, grab some sunscreen and check out one of these nude beaches this summer.

Hanlan’s Point Beach, Toronto Islands

The left (south) part of Hanlan’s Point Beach on the Toronto Islands — which was expanded from Gibraltar Point to Billy Bishop Airport last year — is the most well-known (and officially recognized) clothing-optional beach in the country. This beach also tends to be less crowded than the other island beaches, so beachgoers might feel more privacy. The beach attracts people from all walks of life due to its friendly atmosphere. To get to the beach, take the Hanlan’s ferry from downtown Toronto.

Port Burwell Provincial Park Nude Beach, Elgin County

This is an unofficial nude beach located on private land (on the far west end of the beach). Once you enter the park, head to the farthest parking lot (Parking Lot 5), and walk west on the beach (about 15 minutes) until you pass the sign marking private land. Beachgoers have warned others to bring bug spray due to the sand flies. It’s about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto, but a perfect spot for relaxing in nature.

Sandbanks Provincial Park, Prince Edward

This waterfront landscape is located on the north shore of Lake Ontario, about a three-hour drive from Toronto. It boasts three beaches (Outlet Beach on the East Lake portion of the park, Sandbanks Beach, and Dunes Beach, located off of West Lake). Despite warnings about public nudity, the western end of the western sector of the beach (in a slightly hidden spot) is unofficially clothing-optional, where some beachgoers go suntanning or swimming in the nude.

Beechgrove Beach West, Scarborough

This unofficial clothing-optional beach is located just east of Scarborough’s East Point Park, near Highland Creek, although some have said that it can be a bit challenging to find! At the end of Beechgrove Dr. is a parking lot that leads to various paths to the lake. Follow the main path straight down to the beach, pass the big rock that says, ‘nude beach’, and keep walking. Reviewers have stated that it’s in a pretty secluded area and a perfect spot for naturalists to go suntanning and swimming.

Bare Oaks Naturist Park

This year-round naturist resort, located in southern Ontario and about a 1-hour drive from Toronto, is targeted to families who follow traditional naturist values and “ethical naturism”. It’s located in the Ontario Greenbelt and offers day-use memberships and seasonal campsites (but the resort is also open to visitors and travellers). Although it’s not a beach, the resort provides lots of opportunities for guests to sunbathe in nature, swim, dine, or even explore trails au naturel.