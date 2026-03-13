Toronto’s Masaki Saito is leading the rebrand of the city’s most expensive restaurant

One of Toronto’s most rarefied tasting-menu rooms, helmed by two of the world’s most esteemed chefs, appears to be entering a new era. The restaurant formerly known as LSL at 2066 Avenue Rd in North York is rebranding as Onze.

“Onze means ‘eleven’ in French. 11 seats. 11 Moments,” the restaurant wrote as part of a series of Instagram posts on Thursday. “The number 11 represents more than structure — it reflects our pursuit of refinement beyond the expected. Just past ten, just before twelve: a point of balance where attention deepens and time slows. We believe true luxury lies in care, restraint, and thoughtful detail. That’s why each course is called a “moment,” unfolding one at a time, following our 11 principles.”

Google still lists the Avenue Rd address as LSL, and the restaurant’s reservation page remains live under the LSL name, so the rebrand seems to be taking place in stages rather than overnight.

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Toronto first got to know LSL (short for Le Squer, Saito and Leroy) in 2024, as part of a collaboration between world-renowned Michelin-starred chefs Christian Le Squer, Masaki Saito and Didier Leroy. The nine-seat tasting counter near Avenue and Wilson was celebrated for its fusion of French and Japanese techniques and ingredients. Michelin later praised the North York spot’s luxurious counter, premium Japanese seafood and produce, as well as signatures like tomato with tuna and caviar, while Canada’s 100 Best included LSL on its 2025 Best New Restaurants list.

Last November, the restaurant wrote on Instagram that, after 50 years in the kitchen, Chef Leroy was stepping back to focus on mentoring the next generation. Since the second “L” in LSL stood for Leroy, a rebrand makes total sense!

Hints about Onze have been dropping since the start of the year, with Instagram posts teasing the remaining marquee chefs using playful lines like “Christian Le Squer is cooking” and “Masaki Saito is cooking.”

Onze hasn’t yet published a full public menu, but we know that the restaurant will be guided by the philosophies of Le Squer and Saito, so guests can expect seasonal ingredients grown on a farm, no fillers, and “an evolving menu that shifts with season and service.”

As of publication, there’s no word yet on when the rebrand will be complete, but follow @restaurantonze for updates!

LSL/Onze is located at 2066 Avenue Rd, North York.