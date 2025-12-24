Seven fish dishes Toronto is eating this Christmas Eve

As most of you already know (since everyone watched The Bear’s season two Christmas episode) in Italian and Italian-American households, Christmas Eve is traditionally marked by the Feast of the Seven Fishes: a celebratory, meatless meal rooted in Southern Italian fasting customs. Because Christmas Eve is considered a vigil day, meat is avoided in favour of fish and seafood, often served across multiple courses.

If you close your eyes and start to imagine you can almost smell the dinner table covered in baccalà, calamari, clams, shrimp, octopus, pasta, plenty of bread and lots of wine.

But in Toronto, where many restaurants close early (or entirely) on December 24, recreating a full seven-fish feast isn’t always realistic, especially if you’re squeezing in work, errands, or last-minuteshopping before the holidays officially begin.

So instead of a sit-down dinner, consider this a Toronto take on the tradition: seven quick, casual, fish-forward lunch bites across the city. Perfect for observing a meatless Christmas Eve without committing to a multi-hour feast or a full day in the kitchen.

1. Smoked Fish Sandwich

Linny’s Luncheonette, 174 Ossington Ave

Open Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If fish isn’t your thing, this sandwich is not here to convince you otherwise. Linny’s smoked fish sandwich leans into its identity with confidence: rich, briny smoked fish layered onto a golden onion bun with crisp cucumber and fresh watercress. This sandwich is a chic, modern take on a New York deli classic, Linny’s proves that sometimes the best holiday meals don’t need embellishment, just good bread and very good fish.

2. Tuna Melt Bagel

Primrose Bagel Company, 317A Oakwood Ave

Open Dec. 24 until 1 p.m.

Hands down one of Toronto’s best bagel shops, Primrose’s tuna melt has become something of a cult favourite. Served on a hand-rolled, malt-boiled bagel inside a cozy, old-school bodega-style space, it’s nostalgic, comforting, and ideal for a Christmas Eve lunch. Also worth noting: If you’re craving a tuna melt elsewhere in the city, Toronto is spoiled for choice. Phancy’s Bodega (open until 4 p.m.) keeps tuna salad on hand daily, Sadelle’s at Kith offers a famously indulgent upside-down bagel tuna melt with a side of caviar and Donna’s serves a refined version finished with butter lettuce, pickles and wild onion.

3. Fish Tacos

Seven Lives Tacos y Mariscos, 72 Kensington Ave

Open Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Often cited as the best fish tacos in the city, Seven Lives delivers authentic flavours that cut through the heaviness of holiday eating. The Baja fish taco is crunchy, flaky and fried to perfection, while options like the gobernador: a rich mix of smoked tuna, shrimp and cheese, or the guajillo snapper offer something deeper and more indulgent. One taco per order means you can keep things light or order a few and call it a feast.

4. The Filet-O-Fish Dupe

Zet’s Restaurant, 6445 Airport Rd

Open Dec. 24 until 5 p.m.

For many Italian families, Christmas Eve fish didn’t always come from a fine dining restaurant. Sometimes it came in the form of a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, eaten between errands. Zet’s feels like the grown-up Toronto version of that tradition. A classic Greek diner known for absurdly large portions, Zet’s fish sandwich is indulgent and over-the-top.

5. Tinned Fish at Home

Unboxed Market, 1263 Dundas St W.

If you’d rather build your feast at home, tinned fish is a quietly perfect Christmas Eve solution. Unboxed Market’s pantry aisle is stocked with beautifully packaged conservas: sardines, mussels, anchovies and more. Add good bread, butter (they’re known for carrying hard-to-find French butter) and a glass of wine, and suddenly you’ve created your own modern take on the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

6. Fish and Chips

Olde Yorke Fish & Chips, 96 Laird Dr

A Toronto institution since 1997, Olde Yorke has long been regarded as one of the city’s best spots for fish and chips. Crisp batter, flaky fish and a fancy-free approach make it dependable and deeply satisfying. It’s proof that holiday food doesn’t need luxury to feel special.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Market Street Catch, 14 Market St.

Open all day Dec. 24

If you're ending your Christmas Eve lunch crawl on a high note, make it this. Market Street Catch's lobster grilled cheese is unapologetically indulgent. Piled high with lobster, layered with melted cheddar and pressed between buttery toasted bread.