You’ll never guess which kitchen Gordon Ramsay just took over on Ossington

When Gordon Ramsay is in town, he doesn’t just dine anywhere — he heads to Ossington. Toronto chef and restaurateur David Schwartz just dropped a big Instagram shout‑out, confirming that Linny’s, one of the city’s hottest tables, recently pulled off a kitchen takeover that’s truly global in scale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Schwartz (@dschwa92)



Schwartz’s post showed two food world heavyweights. First, a mirror selfie with Gordon Ramsay, the multi-Michelin-starred chef known for his tough and abrasive on-screen persona. Then a video of him and Schwartz in the middle of a busy kitchen, flashes going off, smiles all around — a clear sign this was a big moment for all.

Ramsay wasn’t the only legend to drop by — Schwartz also posted a photo with Danny Meyer. For anyone who doesn’t know, Meyer founded Shake Shack and the Union Square Hospitality Group and is often called the “King of Hospitality” for shaping modern service in New York. Getting both Ramsay and Meyer in the same restaurant in one week is a huge nod to Schwartz’s Big Hug Hospitality group.

David Schwartz has a Midas touch in Toronto restaurants. His lineup includes MIMI Chinese, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning Sunnys Chinese and the flagship Linny’s — a steakhouse-deli hybrid that pays tribute to his mother.

The timing is telling. Ramsay’s visit comes as he continues to expand his global brand, and it proves what locals already know: David Schwartz is the one of city’s top restaurant stars, and Linny’s just might be the chef’s favourite spot in Toronto.