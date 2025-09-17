International invasion: The hottest restaurant brands coming to Toronto

Toronto’s food scene is about to get even more epic. Several international brands are expanding into the city, bringing fresh menu concepts like soupless ramen and Middle Eastern café culture! Here’s a look at what to watch out for in the coming weeks.

Shaghf Café

Expected opening: Sept 20, 2025

Where: 170 University Ave

This chic Middle Eastern café is opening its second location right in the heart of downtown! The original Shaghf Café opened in 2018 in the UAE, drawing inspiration from the region’s vibrant café culture, with emphasis on a true coffee experience in a friendly, relaxed setting. Savour everything from specialty coffees and drinks to expertly crafted treats like the tiramisu tart and cinnamon-Nutella creations.

Kajiken (North York)

Expected opening: October 2025 (soft opening)

Where: 4850 Yonge St

This Japanese restaurant is known for its abura soba. It’s a noodle dish similar to ramen, but instead of broth, the flavours come from a special blend of oils, a secret sauce and limitless toppings. The noodles are homemade and specially crafted to complement every layer of the dish. Menu highlights include the Homura Aburasoba ($17.50), a mix of spicy minced pork, bamboo shoots, seaweed, and a raw egg yolk, as well as plant-based options like the Mushroom Aburasoba ($16.50) or Megami Aburasoba ($16.50), featuring tofu, mushrooms and seasonal greens.

Kajiken first launched in Nagoya, Japan, in 2010, when founder Kaji Kenichi was inspired by the rich flavours and textures of abura soba. The restaurant has since expanded internationally and was even recognized in the Michelin Guide for its San Mateo, California, location, so it’ll likely be just as popular in Toronto (the brand’s first Canadian location).

Marugame Udon Canada

Expected opening: December 2025

Where: 559 Yonge St.

This fast-casual Japanese chain is known for its handmade, Sanuki-style udon noodles and made-to-order kake-dashi bowls, prepared with skillful hands in an open kitchen! It’s the perfect spot for Torontonians looking for authentic Japanese dishes beyond ramen-heavy options. Savour flavour-filled broths served with beef, fish or fried tofu, paired with rice balls, traditional sides, and freshly fried crispy tempura (try flavours like pumpkin, shrimp and even squid!)

Marugame Udon was founded in Japan in 2000 and now has more than 1,000 locations worldwide, including its first Canadian location in Vancouver. You’ll find Marugame Udon Toronto in the downtown core, near Yonge and Wellesley (just in time for the Christmas season!)