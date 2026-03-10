Toronto fans are losing it over this TikTok-famous fried chicken coming to the GTA

What began as a 2020 lockdown experiment in a family garage is now one of the GTA’s most anticipated openings. BTRMLK, the London-based fried chicken brand that gained a cult following through secret pop-ups and a whirlwind of social media hype, has officially announced a permanent location in Oakville. This expansion is a major milestone for the founders, Shad Haidar and Monia Elhayek, who started with a single countertop fryer in a parents’ garage at the height of the pandemic and have since turned the brand into a must-visit spot for food lovers looking for premium comfort food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTRMLK (@btrmlk.ca)

After five years of fans begging for more — many driving down the 401 just for a fix — BTRMLK is finally coming closer to Toronto. The Oakville spot proves the ultimate garage-to-empire blueprint: a passion project turned must-visit destination, fueled by social media buzz and serious fried chicken obsession. Every detail screams care, from the sleek, Instagram-ready space to the ridiculously consistent chicken that had London lines out the door from day one.

The menu at the new Oakville spot will feature the specialized fried chicken items that made Shad and Monia famous, including those viral, “colossal” chicken strips that have dominated TikTok for their massive size and signature crunch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTRMLK (@btrmlk.ca)



Diners can also expect all the fried chicken hits that made BTRMLK a cult favourite. That means the honey popper sandwich is front and centre — stacked with jalapeños, honey, cream cheese and the house BTRMLK sauce. Beyond sandwiches, expect viral deluxe fries, loaded with pickles, coleslaw and honey mustard, or upgrade their mac & cheese with a Nashville hot chicken kick. And Rosie’s might have someone coming for their crown: the house-made banana pudding, studded with bananas and lotus biscoff biscuits, has developed its own devoted following.

While a few details are still under wraps, BTRMLK has confirmed its new Oakville spot is set to open in Spring 2026. Fans can find them at 280 North Service Road West, ready to bring their cult-favourite fried chicken closer to the GTA.