The most-hyped new restaurant in Toronto comes with a skyline view

If there’s one thing acclaimed chef Akira Back knows, it’s the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian foods, called Nikkei cuisine. And he’s bringing his expertise to Toronto, opening a restaurant with other global outposts inside the W Hotel.

The world-renowned, Michelin-starred chef is bringing his TONO concept to Toronto this fall, perched atop the city on the iconic Yorkville hotel’s rooftop. It’ll mimic the TONO restaurants in Paris, Seoul and Dubai, serving up Akira Back’s signature style, which blends traditional flavours from Japanese and Peruvian cuisines to create bold pairings.

Dishes include ceviche, Tajima Wagyu short ribs, whole Chilean sea bass and sushi with a Peruvian twist. There’s also a selection of tartare, tiradito, soups, skewers and a variety of risotto dishes that are suited for both meat lovers and vegetarians.

“TONO is a catalyst for creative expression, not just in the kitchen, but in how people experience culture, flavour and connection, which is exactly why it feels at home at W Toronto,” says Back. “Toronto thrives on representation, innovation, and individuality and that spirit is at the heart of Nikkei. TONO is a celebration of cultures uniting, and there’s no better place for that than here.”

The beverage program also carries a similar ethos, offering a selection of cocktails and mocktails that are rooted in both Japanese and Peruvian culture. Options include the Satori, made with vodka, sake, pandan, mango, passion fruit, cranberry and vanilla, the Kyoto Groove — a blend of gin, yuzu sake, domaine de canton, matcha, ginger and lime – and the spirit-free Rising Star, which is crafted with orange cordial, raspberry, lime and soda.

TONO takes cues from the chef’s childhood and his mother’s abstract artwork. Bright colours, layered textures and bold contrasts shape both the design and the food. At its centre, a sculptural sushi bar grounds the space, while a floating floral installation softens the industrial ceiling with a cloud-like canopy. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the room with light, offering skyline views and a lounge-style setting.

TONO is now, and will join Akira Back’s eponymous restaurant, located inside The Bisha Hotel, to create his culinary footprint in Toronto. It’s located inside the W Hotel at 90 Bloor Street E.