A chef’s guide to Toronto’s best French toast

Toronto loves to call itself a brunch city, especially on weekends, when the meal has become the city’s collective reset. Once a practical way to use up stale bread, French toast is now a brunch staple done countless ways. Our resident tasting chefs, Nuit Regular and Anthony Rose, braved the snow to find the city’s best.

Winner: Layer Slayer

This French toast trifle is all about contrast — soft brioche, bright citrus curd, fresh berries and tiny pavlovas for crunch. Anthony declared it his favourite. “I love this. I’m a huge lemon curd fan.” Nuit loved how the textures played together. “The custard is soft and the pavlovas are crunchy — just perfect.” OEB, 125 E. Liberty St., French Toast Trifle, $21

Runner-Up: Berry Blissful

Anthony loved the comforting flavours of this berry French toast from Cafe Landwer. “It’s classic in a really good way.” Nuit was all about the thick pieces of baked challah toast, which made this dish stand out: “I love how it feels really substantial when you bite into it, not just thin bread.” Cafe Landwer, 1912 Avenue Rd., North York, Berry Bliss French Toast, $16.95

Ciao Cocoa

Coffee-soaked bread, mascarpone and just the right amount of cocoa make this French toast pure indulgence. Anthony enjoyed the custardy texture, and Nuit was a big fan of the layering. And the originality of the shot of espresso on the side impressed both chefs. Café Atelier, 1450 Clark Ave. W., Thornhill, Tiramisù French Toast, $22.95

Bringing Home Bacon

Sweet meets savoury with this combination of bacon and apple. Anthony was hesitant at first, but after a few bites, it definitely won him over: “This is a nice crossover, which I appreciate.” Nuit loved the unexpected mix, calling it “fun and balanced.” Tiarré’s Brunch & Bistro, 1614 Bayview Ave., Candied Bacon and Apple Stuffed French Toast, $23

Petal Party

With its floral notes and creamy ricotta-mascarpone filling, this French toast brings some much-needed spring-brunch energy. Anthony found the bread a bit heavy but said the flavours still pulled him in. Nuit loved the almond crunch and raspberry compote, which she said made all the difference. Almond Butterfly, 792 Dundas St. W., Lavender Love, $23.50

Going Bananas

Crispy edges and bananas make this one instantly tempting. Anthony loved the crunch. “I like the crispiness of it and the walnuts. Nuit noticed the effort, saying, “They really got it crispy. That’s an extra step actually, a lot of extra steps.” Yolks, 2245 Bloor St. W., Banana-Walnut Crispy French Toast, $21