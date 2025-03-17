Expert Insights from 5 of Toronto’s Top Doctors

From plastic surgery to orthopedic expertise to women’s wellness and sports medicine, five of Toronto’s leading physicians offer their unique and invaluable perspectives on their specialized fields. Discover the exceptional work and commitment of these top doctors as they share insights into their dedication to patient care, innovative techniques, and the ever-evolving landscape of medicine.

DR. KUNAAL JINDAL BSc(Med) MD FRCSC

STUDIO PLASTIC SURGERY & THE MINOR SURGERY CENTER

Dr. Jindal is a distinguished plastic surgeon in Toronto, specializing in aesthetic surgery. As the founder of Studio Plastic Surgery and co-founder of The Minor Surgery Centers, he brings over a decade of experience. His comprehensive training, combined with surgical expertise, allows him to deliver natural, beautiful results with a patient-centered approach grounded in compassionate care and trust.

What do you like most about practicing plastic surgery and why?

I’m fortunate to work in a dynamic, ever-evolving specialty that embraces the latest advancements to enhance patient care. What I cherish most is witnessing the boost in confidence my patients gain and hearing their stories of renewed self-esteem. This work demands precision, an artistic eye, and a dedication to persistent innovation and refinement—an honour I’m grateful for every day.

How do you build trust with a patient in your care?

At our practice, trust is the cornerstone of every patient relationship, built upon a foundation of honesty, integrity, and genuine care. I believe trust is earned through open, thoughtful communication by taking the time to truly understand each patient’s aspirations. This approach fosters a supportive, reassuring experience where patients feel heard, valued, and respected. My goal is to create a collaborative environ- ment where every patient feels empowered, confident, and cared for throughout their journey.

DR. IAN MAYNE M.D. FRCS(C)

NORTH YORK GENERAL HOSPITAL AND REVOLUTION PHYSIO CLINIC

Dr Mayne is an Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow and knee surgery and practicing at North York General Hospital for the past 8 years. He did both his Doctorate of Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery Residency at the University of Toronto. He completed shoulder and elbow surgery fellowships in Melbourne, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand as well as a sports medicine surgery fellowship in Toronto.

Why did you choose your field of specialty?

Orthopedic Surgery is an area of medicine that I was initially introduced to in my summer job as

an operating room attendant at Scarborough Centenary hospital back in 2003. I was immediately drawn to the technical aspects of the procedures and sophisticated operating tools and instruments. Throughout my training I was exposed to the different sub-specialties of Orthopedic surgery. As a former NCAA Track Athlete I was drawn to the sports medicine and shoulder & elbow sub-specialties. Orthopedic Surgery provides me with the privilege of treating a diverse group of patients who are injured, broken or in pain. I get to use advanced techniques to fix broken bones, arthroscopically repair and reconstruct tendons and ligaments, or replace arthritic joints. It is a very challenging and rewarding area of medicine. I am able to guide my patients through the diagnosis, surgical or non-surgical intervention and recovery process to help them back to a functional and fulfilling life.

DR. DONNA GASPARRO M.D.

FEMME WOMEN’S WELLNESS, MEDICAL & COSMETICS

Dr. Donna Gasparro, Medical Director of Femme, graduated with highest honors from medical school in 2010 and completed residency in NYC, USA. While in the US, she excelled at cosmetic treatments (injectables and lasers) and founded a hospital-based medical weight loss department. Dr. Gasparro practices high quality, evidence-based medicine and is committed to optimizing her patients’ physical and emotional well-being

What do you like most about practicing medicine and why?

The patient-physician relationship is the part of medicine I cherish most, as it is the launch-point from which we can intervene and enhance how a patient feels.

It is a great privilege to have patients reveal their inner and physical concerns, and then be able to apply advanced medical technologies and interventions as well as cosmetic and integrative care, to improve their experience of life. Practicing with this multifaceted, holistic approach resonates through to patient confidence and the healthiest version of themselves. I have always placed a strong emphasis on evidence-based medicine, patient education, and the emotional well-being of others. And I’m committed to guiding, motivating, and inspiring my patients to optimize their physical and emotional experiences of life.

DR. ASIF PIRANI MD, FRCSC

THE TORONTO PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER & SKN YORKVILLE

Dr. Asif Pirani is a cosmetic plastic surgeon known for his meticulous technique and patient-centered approach. He trained at top institutions including UofT, UBC and NYU and has served as an expert reviewer for The Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal. A trusted voice in the media, Dr. Pirani leads The Toronto Plastic Surgery Center & SKN Yorkville, delivering natural and refined results while upholding the highest standards of safety, precision and integrity.

How do you build trust with a patient in your care?

Building trust with my patients begins with listening—truly understanding their concerns, aspirations, and motivations. I believe in empowering patients through education, providing clear, evidence-based information about their options and expected outcomes. Open communication fosters a partnership where patients feel safe, respected, and confident in their choices. I prioritize patient safety by adhering to the highest standards of care and utilizing advanced, proven techniques. My commitment to excellence drives me to continuously refine my skills, stay at the forefront of innovation, and deliver results that look natural and harmonious. By maintaining transparency and setting realistic expectations, I help patients navigate their aesthetic journey with confidence. Trust is the foundation of my practice, cultivated through empathy, integrity, and an unwavering dedication to achieving exceptional outcomes.

DR. GURU KANDASAMY MD, DC, CCFP, Dip.Sport.Med.

INSTITUTE OF HUMAN MECHANICS, PHYSIOMED, UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO

Dr. Guru Kandasamy is a globally recognized Sports Medicine Specialist, acclaimed for his integrative approach to healthcare. With expertise in Medicine, Acupuncture, Chiropractic, & Kinesiology, he completed his medical training at Michigan State University & earned the CASEM Diploma in Sports Medicine. As a respected lecturer at the University of Toronto & Board-certified in Canada & the U.S., he treats elite athletes in the Olympics, NHL, MLB, & CFL.

What major changes/technological advances have you seen in Sports Medicine?

Throughout my career, I have witnessed revolutionary breakthroughs in regenerative medicine that are transforming how our bodies heal. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections harness the body’s natural growth factors to accelerate soft tissue repair, while Hyaluronate gel injections provide a non-surgical solution for joint pain & chronic injuries. Advanced imaging technologies, including high-definition ultrasound & MRI, enable precise injury assessments, leading to highly personalized treatment plans. Ultrasound-guided injections ensure exceptional accuracy while accelerating recovery & enabling a swift return to sports. In my practice, I am dedicated to seamlessly integrating these innovative techniques with a strong evidence-based approach, ensuring the highest standard of care. Whether treating professional athletes or individuals managing chronic pain, my goal is to empower my patients to restore an active lifestyle—safely, confidently, & efficiently.