Therme releases more new design images for proposed spa at Ontario Place site

Therme Canada is releasing a design update for its waterpark and wellness facility on the West Island of Ontario Place.

The plans, developed by Toronto architecture firm Diamond Schmitt in collaboration with Therme ARC, the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN), STUDIO tla, and Trophic Design, outline a combination of indoor recreational facilities and outdoor public space.

The design includes a large indoor facility featuring waterslides, thermal bathing areas, saunas, pools, and spaces described as being influenced by international spa traditions. In addition to the enclosed building, the project includes 16 acres of publicly accessible land. Features of the outdoor space include walking trails, beaches, nature play areas, and designated cultural gathering spots. According to Therme Canada, these areas will remain open to the public year-round at no cost.

A portion of the facility will focus on family-oriented amenities, including wave pools, slides, and dining areas, set within landscaped botanical gardens.

The updated plan continues to incorporate elements developed in consultation with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and includes references to Indigenous knowledge and land stewardship principles.

“Ontario Place has always been a place of connection — to land, to water, and to each other. This project is about honouring those connections through design that reflects Indigenous teachings, ecological stewardship, and community use,” said Chief Claire Sault, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

The Ontario Place redevelopment project has been the subject of ongoing public debate and review. Construction timelines for the Therme Canada facility have not yet been finalized.