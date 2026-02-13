The best things to do in Toronto this long weekend

Another long weekend is finally here — and this one is all about love. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with friends or a date or reuniting with loved ones for Family Day, there’s plenty of things to do in Toronto to keep your weekend busy.

Steve Aoki is celebrating a big anniversary in the best way: a tour! Called the Dim Mak 30th Anniversary Tour, he’ll be coming to Toronto on Sunday with support from Joyride and Nostalgix for the celebration.

Everyone loves ABBA, so what better way to spend Valentine’s Day than belting out “Lay All Your Love on Me” among fans? ABBA Revisited recreates the magic of the Swedish pop group with authentic costumes, incredible harmonies and all your favourite tunes, taking you back in time to when ABBA ruled the earth.





The Winter Stations are back this upcoming Monday, just in time to rescue you from the impending winter blues. Featuring some of the most incredible installations from international artists stationed across the east end beaches, make a trip out of visiting each one.

From Friday to Sunday, the Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival is back, and it will be the place to be for music lovers looking for a laidback and casual festival atmosphere showcasing an array of talented performers across the blues, roots and folk genres. This year’s lineup includes Donne Roberts Band, Jessie Greene, Toney Springer, Brian Gladstone Band, Clela Errington and so much more.

There are countless iconic lines from The Princess Bride that have become a part of our language, from “Mawwiage!” to “As you wish.” Relive them all with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra on Friday and Saturday as they bring to life Mark Knopfler’s whimsical score.

Musical lovers won’t want to mis the premiere of Some Like It Hot, the Tony Award-winning show set in Chicago during Prohibition and following two musicians who flee the city after witnessing a mob hit. Expect big laughs, stellar choreography and incredibly catchy music!

Experience a unique celebration at the upcoming Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair hosted at Parkdale Hall. On Valentine’s Day this Saturday, a diverse array of knitters, crafters, zinesters, card makers and more will come together to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Meet indie creators as they showcase their work exploring and celebrating themes of sex, sexuality, sexual health, gender and pleasure.

Spend all long weekend at the Harbourfront Centre with the whole family! Prepare for skating (and performances set to disco grooves and modern pop hits on the ice), musical storytelling adventures, a skate night featuring a drag queen and some hands-on art activities.

Josh Ross at History and Massey Hall

Canadian country music singer Josh Ross is returning back home from his new home, Nashville, for his Later Tonight tour — in support of his debut full-length album by the same name. See the Canadian Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year live!

For more events happening this month, click here.