The best Valentine’s Day events happening in Toronto

Love is in the air again and Toronto is gearing up to savour it. Whether you’re alone or coupled up this Valentine’s Day, there are events far and wide to celebrate love. Maybe that looks like a sweat session at a cool gym or catching a love-themed comedy show. Either way, we’ve curated a full list of ways you can get out and have the greatest Valentine’s Day this season in Toronto.

Glide through the day at The Well’s Valentine’s Day Skate, where you’ll skate along to fun R&B tunes. Plus, you’ll be able to grab complimentary skate rentals if you don’t have any skating gear to bring along. Make sure to book a spot online.

If you want to work on your cookie decorating skills, this might just be the place. Bring your loved ones to the Kimpton Saint George Hotel for their Sweethearts & Sprinkles Cookie Decorating Workshop on Feb. 11. It’ll be a sweet treat and a fun time, where you can learn new piping and decorating techniques. Plus proceeds from admission go towards the Red Door Family Shelter. Secure your spot at this link.

Love might not be the first thing you’d expect to find at the zoo — but this Valentine’s Day, it will be! At this Toronto Zoo event, enjoy a night of delicious food and discover all the ways in which animals express affection for one another. Included in your ticket, which can be bought online, is a four-course meal, your choice of a complimentary drink, an interactive presentation with staff, a silent auction and so much more.

There’s a ton of fun to be had at the AGO this Valentine’s Day. That includes their Valentines Day Afternoon Tea, served from Feb. 13-15. Enjoy an amuse-bouche and a selection of savoury and sweet snacks, plus some freshly baked goods. Complimentary entry to the gallery is included in your reservation, so after you’ve sipped and snacked, stroll through the AGO and stumble upon some of the most romantic art in history.

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a love-filled film, to be watched at the TIFF Lightbox this season. At 8:45 p.m. they’ll be screening Grace Glowicki’s Dead Lover, a dark-humoured tale about a woman who tries every attempt to resurrect her dead lover. The best part? The theatre will be giving out scented scratch-and-sniff cards! There will also be a Q&A with the director and cast members post-screening. Find tickets for purchase here.

What’s better than Valentine’s? Galentine’s, of course! Celebrate with your best gal mates at Sweat and Tonic on Feb. 10, where your ticket will include a personalized typewriter poem, a glass of non-alcoholic rose, a cookie decorating session and a gift bag. Other events include a Break-Up Music Bingo on Feb. 12 and a Sparks & Tonic Mixer on Feb. 13, complete with a welcome drink, Valentine’s-inspired bites, and guided connectivity activities.

Head on over to Stackt Market on Feb. 13 for a four-day spectacle full of treats and memorable moments, including their V-Day Dance Party, the Sweet Skincare Workshop and Crafted Love: Perfume Making (DIY) Workshop. There’s something to be found for everyone here, including families who want to visit just before Family Day. There’ll be live music, workshops and some Family Day specials (including a games room and Family Day Jam).

Comedy Bar on the Danforth will be hosting their second annual Black Valentine’s, by all-black comedy tour The Underground Comedy Railroad. On Feb. 15, embark on a journey of laughter and humorous entertainment with this iconic show. If you, your date, or your friends are in need of a laugh this season, don’t miss out on big comedy featuring Tamara Shevon, Daniel Woodrow, Chris Robinson and more.

The most glamourous place to celebrate love might just be at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. On Feb. 14, indulge in their Valentine’s Dinner at Cafe Boulud, where you can enjoy a four-course special Valentine’s Dinner. You can also check out brunch if an early afternoon delight is more your style, hosted until Feb. 15. They’ll serve a two-course brunch, with stemmed roses available to purchase.

This iconic museum event is the perfect way to celebrate love. It’s a late night party full of curated DJ sets and live performances, plus hands-on fun like photobooths and selfie stations. It’s the ultimate Valentine’s Day event where you can expect the energy to be full of love and laughter. Fall in love at the ROM and buy your tickets here.

Experience a unique celebration at the upcoming Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair hosted at Parkdale Hall. On Feb. 14, a diverse array of knitters, crafters, zinesters, card makers and more will come together to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Meet indie creators as they showcase their work exploring and celebrating themes of sex, sexuality, sexual health, gender and pleasure.

Join Hemingway’s for a night of laughs, love and loads of rom-com trivia at their Rom-Com Trivia Night (part two) on Feb. 11! Hosted by trivia pro Cait, questions will pull from ’90s and 2000s rom-com classics like 10 Things I Hate About You and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. It’s the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day with your partner or BFFs. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner and themed drinks, with three rounds of trivia starting at 7 p.m.